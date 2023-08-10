David de Gea could finally be set for the Real Madrid move that he wanted for so long.

According to talkSPORT, De Gea is in advanced talks with Real Madrid and on the brink of signing on a free transfer this summer.

The move comes after first-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois ruptured his ACL during a training session on Thursday that should keep him out of action for the foreseeable future, if not the entire 2023/24 season.

It was a devastating blow as Courtois is not only a key figure in the team, but the injury occurred with the new La Liga season commencing this weekend as Madrid travel to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

With Madrid scrambling for a replacement for the Belgian, De Gea could prove to be the ideal solution.

The Spaniard is currently a free agent after getting released by Manchester United earlier this summer once his contract expired. It ended a 12-year spell at Old Trafford where De Gea made 545 appearances and won a Premier League title and the Europa League along with an FA Cup and two league cups.

However, his stock fell dramatically towards the end of his stint as he became very error-prone. Regardless, he will get a change of scenery in Madrid should the move materialize.

He actually looked set for a move to Real Madrid back in 2015. However, an infamous fax machine was faulty and meant the necessary paperwork didn't arrive on time with the transfer eventually falling through.

Eight years on, it looks like De Gea will finally become a Real Madrid player.