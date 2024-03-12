Bayern Munich star striker Harry Kane finds himself at the center of controversy, labeled the “worst diver in football” by Chris Sutton, a former England and Blackburn Rovers forward, reported by GOAL. Despite being a prolific goalscorer, Kane has often faced accusations of bending the rules to gain an advantage on the pitch.
The discussion arose on the ‘It's All Kicking Off' podcast, where Ian Ladyman compiled a top five list of alleged simulation masters. While Jurgen Klinsmann, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Rivaldo, and Ashley Young made the list, Sutton argued that two notable divers were unfairly excluded.
Sutton insisted that Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes deserved a mention as one of the worst divers. However, he reserved the top spot for none other than Harry Kane “I'm just going to mention two quick ones who you've left out. Scandalous how you've left them out. Bruno Fernandes. One of the worst. And the winner by a country mile, but you can't call him out because he's England captain, Harry Kane. He's the worst diver. He is a prolific diver and gets away with it week in week out – all the time. Harry Kane is a serial diver. The worst I've ever seen. Brilliant player, wonderful goalscorer, got everything, but he's a diver.”
Despite the diving controversy, Kane continues to showcase his footballing prowess at Bayern Munich. Determined to end a trophy drought, he has surpassed the 30-goal mark once again. As the Bundesliga season unfolds, Kane aims to contribute significantly to Bayern's pursuit of major silverware.
Looking ahead, Kane has the opportunity to add to his accolades with the upcoming European Championship, representing England in the quest for glory. While controversy surrounds his on-field conduct, there's no denying the striker's impact and goal-scoring prowess as he seeks success both at the club and international levels.