In a surprising turn of events, Thomas Tuchel, the German maestro at the helm of Bayern Munich, revealed an unexpected injury – a broken toe – incurred during his pre-match talk ahead of the Champions League clash against Lazio on Tuesday. The incident unfolded when Tuchel, in the heat of his motivational speech, went a bit too far and collided with the dressing room door.
During the post-match press conference, Tuchel shared the peculiar injury story, stating, “While giving my pre-match address, I made contact with a door and think I might have suffered a broken toe, at least it feels like that. It’s very painful and it’s why I couldn’t stand and sat down during the game. But it’s all good.”
Adding a touch of humor to the situation, Tuchel, in conversation with Amazon Prime, confessed, “I received treatment immediately but didn’t have the courage to take off my shoe as I was worried I wouldn’t be able to get it back on.”
Despite the unexpected injury, Bayern Munich managed to stage an impressive comeback at Allianz Arena, thrashing Lazio 3-0. This victory secured their ticket to the Champions League quarter-finals, thanks to stellar performances from goal-scoring machine Harry Kane, who netted a brace, and the seasoned Thomas Muller.
Looking ahead, Bayern, trailing Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points in the Bundesliga, will shift their focus to a domestic clash against Mainz on Saturday. Thomas Tuchel's resilient spirit, even in the face of a bizarre injury, adds an intriguing chapter to Bayern's eventful journey in the quest for football glory.