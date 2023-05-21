RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer has reportedly signed the contract as a new Bayern Munich player. The Bavarians lost a massive game in the context of the Bundesliga title race against Leipzig yesterday, and the Austrian was one of the scorers in the game. However, Laimer will put a few smiles on the faces of Bayern Munich fans with this development.

According to the news from Fabrizio Romano, the transfer of Laimer to Bayern is imminent. The medicals were completed months ago, and the deal is 100% confirmed. Speaking to Sport1, Austria international said after the 3-1 win against the Bundesliga champions, “I can’t confirm it yet, but my contract is expiring, and I definitely like it here…”.

Considering the fact that this move was reportedly completed months ago, it shows the professional side of Laimer. He was focused on his job with his current club, and his goal may potentially deny the Bavarians an 11th consecutive league title.

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is under immense pressure after a disappointing season at the Allianz Arena. The former Chelsea manager was signed as a replacement for Julian Nagelsmannn. However, his credibility has come under question following a heavy defeat against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final. They could potentially blow their Bundesliga title against Tuchel’s former club, Borussia Dortmund.

If the Bavarians want to get to their required level, they need to start spending big again. It is clear that they haven’t replaced the goals of Robert Lewandowski. Moreover, they have lacked control in midfield, which is why they are set to sign Laimer this summer. Bayern are also yet to make a decision on Marcel Sabitzer, who was signed on loan by Manchester United.