FC Barcelona are fresh off winning the 2022-23 LaLiga title, but they have some work to do over the summer. Longtime members of the club, such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, are set to depart the club in the coming weeks, meaning the club has some work to do in the transfer window. With that in mind, Barcelona reportedly was looking to target Joshua Kimmich, but it doesn't sound like Bayern Munich has any interest in parting ways with him.

Kimmich has turned himself into one of the best midfielders in the world during his time with Bayern, and was an integral part of yet another season in which the German giants won the Bundesliga. Barcelona's manager, the legendary Xavi, made it known that they were looking to potentially make a move for Kimmich, but it was quickly shut down by Bayern's top brass.

Bayern president Hainer on Xavi words about Kimmich: “I don't understand why they [Barça] openly and offensively ‘flirt’ with our player. Joshua Kimmich is an absolute cornerstone for us”. 🚨⚠️ #FCBayern “He's firmly in our plans for the future, for sure”, told @SkySport_Ben. pic.twitter.com/fhjN802WMR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2023

At 28 years old, Kimmich is firmly in the peak of his career, and he's only continued to get better as his career has gone on. With Busquets leaving, Kimmich would obviously be an ideal replacement for the veteran midfielder, but Herbert Hainer quickly shut down any rumors suggesting that Kimmich could be leaving the club in the summer transfer window.

As a result, it looks like Xavi and Barcelona will have to look elsewhere to shore up the center of their midfield over the summer. Kimmich would be a great option, but Bayern Munich have no desire to move on from him at this time. It's still early in the summer, but this immediately deals Barcelona's transfer plans a blow, and it will be interesting to see who they opt to target now that Kimmich is off the table.