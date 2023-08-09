Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder Didi Hamann has weighed in on the ongoing transfer saga involving Harry Kane, stressing the importance of Bayern Munich signing the English striker, reported by goal.com. Hamann has asserted that it would be “catastrophic” for Bayern if they fail to secure Kane's services and has called on the club to meet Tottenham Hotspur's demands in order to make the transfer happen.

Bayern Munich has been pursuing Kane for a significant part of the summer transfer window. Tottenham, however, has rejected multiple bids from Bayern, including offers of £70 million ($90.2 million), £80 million ($103.3 million), and £86 million ($110 million). Despite the persistent interest from Bayern, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been unwavering in his stance on Kane's valuation.

Hamann criticized Bayern's approach to negotiations and their public discussions about pursuing Kane. He emphasized that if a club makes such public statements, they should be prepared to meet the asking price. Hamann also pointed out that Kane's public ultimatum not to move after his first Premier League appearance could have put pressure on Bayern rather than Tottenham.

The former midfielder urged Bayern to honor their pursuit of Kane by agreeing to Tottenham's terms and paying the transfer fee required. Hamann's comments underline the potential reputational impact on Bayern if the transfer doesn't materialize.

While Harry Kane is reportedly considering staying at Tottenham Hotspur for the upcoming season under new coach Ange Postecoglou, the situation remains fluid. As the Premier League season begins, fans are closely watching to see whether Bayern Munich will heed Hamann's advice and take decisive action to secure Kane's signature.