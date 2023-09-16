Bayern Munich is reportedly planning for a managerial change. Former Real Madrid and Liverpool star Xabi Alonso is emerging as the frontrunner to replace current manager Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel, who took charge of Bayern Munich in March. Tuchel succeeded Julian Nagelsmann and guided the team to a Bundesliga title, albeit with some assistance from Borussia Dortmund's final-day stumble.

According to the reports from Germany, Tuchel's recent critical comments about the club's summer transfer activities have not been well-received by the Bayern board, leading to speculation about his future. It appears that the club is already preparing for his potential departure, with Xabi Alonso identified as their top choice to step into the managerial role.

Xabi Alonso, who reached the UEFA Europa League semi-finals last season, currently manages Bayer Leverkusen. His familiarity with Bayern Munich is rooted in his playing career, during which he spent the last three years at the club after leaving Real Madrid. Alonso's time at the Allianz Arena was marked by success, including three league titles, a DFB-Pokal title, and a German Super Cup. As manager of Leverkusen, Alonso has achieved an impressive record, overseeing 21 victories in 41 games.

Alonso's promising managerial journey has not gone unnoticed, with previous links to the vacant Tottenham managerial role in the summer. He's also a potential candidate to take the helm at Real Madrid once Carlo Ancelotti departs at the end of the season. Additionally, the idea of Alonso returning to Liverpool, potentially succeeding Jurgen Klopp, has been floated.

The football world will be closely monitoring Alonso's future, especially as Bayern Munich considers him as a potential replacement for Tuchel. The Spanish football legend's coaching career continues to gather momentum, making him a name to watch in the ever-evolving landscape of football management.