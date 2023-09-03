Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted towards returning for Joao Palhinha in January. The Bundesliga champions were on the verge of signing the Portuguese defender on deadline day, but the deal collapsed at the last minute.

Speaking to the media after the Deadline Day, the Bayern Munich manager said that he was visibly disappointed about the deal not getting completed. He said, “I was sad because I know what João would have added to our team. He was sad and disappointed. Everyone did what they had to do, but it was too late in the end”,

However, he has not denied that they will be in for the Fulham midfielder in January. He said, “There's no update on that, and no point thinking about that now either.”

“He plays for Fulham, and we play here without him. I don't know, things can sometimes change. Nobody can predict”.

On the other hand, Palhinha was disappointed not to get his desired move to Bayern Munich. Fulham manager Marco Silva said, “It was a tough day for João Palhinha. He will need support”.

“He loves Fulham, he loves to be with us. He’s always a player that gives 100% for the shirt, but he had a big chance to go to one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he was really close”.

The big question about Bayern Munich is not the Palhinha deal but the fact that they allowed Ryan Gravenberch to join Liverpool before this deal was completed. The Bavarians have left themselves weak in midfield despite strengthening their defense and attack with the additions of Harry Kane and Kim Min-jae.