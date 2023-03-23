Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

With the Bundesliga title currently out of their grasp, it appears the Bayern Munich board is plotting a shocking move. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the club is considering the idea of firing current boss Julian Nagelsmann and hiring Thomas Tuchel as his replacement.

Romano notes Bayern is discussing the situation internally and will make their decision shortly. Tuchel meanwhile hasn’t coached since Chelsea sacked him last September before appointing Graham Potter as the new gaffer at Stamford Bridge.

Nagelsmann was brought in by the Bavarians in 2021 to replace Hansi Flick, who took the Germany job. The ex-RB Leipzig tactician led Bayern to the league title last term but as of right now, they sit in second place behind rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Munich is through to the Champions League quarterfinals after hammering PSG, the side has failed to progress past this stage since Nagelsmann came to town. The 2020 champions were stunned by Villarreal in the quarters last year and lost across two legs the season prior to Paris. Bayern also faces a daunting task in the last eight next month, locking horns with Manchester City. Evidently, the club believes a change may be needed.

Tuchel would undoubtedly be a viable choice. The German got his managerial career started in Germany, spending stints with FC Augsburg II, Mainz, and most notably, Dortmund from 2015-17. He eventually went on to take over at PSG before taking the job at Chelsea.

Bayern will next be in action on April 1st for the Der Klassiker against BVB. If he’s not canned by then, it could be Nagelsmann’s final game in charge if they fail to collect the full three points.