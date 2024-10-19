Baylor basketball has lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament in three straight years since winning it all in 2021. This program will be looking to be a lot better in March Madness in 2025 and that starts with having a quality season.

The latest AP rankings have the Bears as No. 8 in the country and one of the best teams in the Big 12. Ahead of the campaign, Baylor recieved a promising injury update on a key player from last season — Langston Love.

Via Jon Rothstein:

“Baylor's Langston Love (ankle) has been fully cleared for all basketball-related activities and is ‘gradually working his way back into practice', per Scott Drew. Averaged 11 PPG last season. DNP during the 2024 NCAA Tournament.”

The junior has been a vital cog off Baylor's bench over the last two years. In 2023-24, Love averaged 11 points on 24.8 minutes per game while shooting an impressive 48% from three-point land.

Love previously injured his ankle in February but continued to play on it, making the issue worse. He was ultimately shut down and missed the Big Dance, where Baylor basketball lost to Clemson in the second round. Love was making a legitimate case to win Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year.

The guard is easily one of the Bears' best scorers and a leader for this squad. His return is certainly going to be huge for Baylor. Love is also very strong defensively. Injuries are unfortunately a common storyline for him in college, having missed all of the 2021-22 campaign with a torn ACL as well.

Baylor basketball will have a tough test in their season opener on November 4 against No. 6 ranked Gonzaga. Hopefully, we'll see Love on the court. It will take him some time to ramp things up but Love should find his best again with time. He'll be important in the Bears' pursuit of a deep run in March.