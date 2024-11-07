Just a little over a month ago, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda was sitting on a seat that was hot as all get out. The Bears had lost three games in a row and only had victories over one-win Air Force and FCS opponent Tarleton State. But since then, Baylor has course-corrected and now sits at 5-4, one win away clinching bowl eligibility for the third time in four seasons. This three-game winning streak has pushed Baylor to the middle of the pack in the Big 12, and helped Aranda off of the hot seat.

Per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports:

“The Bears are winners of three straight games and Dave Aranda's seat has cooled considerably compared to the start of the year. Baylor's found something with quarterback Sawyer Robertson and can claim big in-state wins in recent weeks over Texas Tech and TCU. Aranda remains well liked by the Bears' administration and has a sizable buyout with his deal running through 2029. As of now, the industry consensus is he's trending toward a 2025 return.”

After serving as defensive coordinator for LSU during their 2019 National Championship winning season, Baylor signed Dave Aranda to a six-year deal, eventually giving him an extension through 2029 shortly after Aranda was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2021.

Aranda is 28-29 in just shy of five full seasons at Baylor, but in his second season in Waco, the Bears won the Big 12 Championship and went on to defeat the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl. Baylor finished fifth in the final AP Poll of the year, their only top five finish in the AP Poll in program history.

Baylor is on a bye this week, and will close out the season with games at West Virginia and Houston before wrapping things up with a home game against Kansas on November 30th.