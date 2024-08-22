Even though Caleb Williams didn't want to be compared to Patrick Mahomes, he's making it hard not to think that they could be the same player. Almost a week after Mahomes made his behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce in their preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Williams decided to do the same thing, but in Bears practice. Instead of throwing it to a teammate, the ball ended up in a coach's hand.

Coming into the NFL, many people already knew that Williams was capable of making amazing passes from his time at USC, and it wouldn't be a surprise if those passes translated to the league.

Mahomes caught the world by storm when he made the pass in a game, and he only did it because Kelce allegedly ran the wrong route. That wasn't the first time that Mahomes has made an insane pass, and he has a few under his belt since being in the NFL.

Caleb Williams doesn't want to be compared to Patrick Mahomes

Caleb Williams has already done some cool things in two preseason games, and some players were already comparing him to Patrick Mahomes, most notably Tyreek Hill.

During the Bears preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hill went on X, formerly Twitter, and tweeted “Caleb Williams so nice he remind me of ……”

Williams was asked about Hill's comments, and he made it clear that he wanted to be known as his own player as he makes a name for himself in the NFL.

“It's respect,” Williams said. “It's cool and all, but I'm Caleb Williams. Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes. Tyreek Hill is Tyreek Hill. Much love to them and things like that — I've met 'em, talked to 'em both, things like that — but we're here to win games for the Chicago Bears. Da Bears.”

It's not a surprise that the two are drawing comparisons, but Williams is right to shut down the comparisons, and it shows his mindset in his rookie season.