Another Kansas City Chiefs game means another highlight play for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes as it happened again Saturday in their preseason contest against the Detroit Lions. However, this play is one that must be seen to believe as Mahomes threw a behind the back pass to his favorite offensive weapon on tight end Travis Kelce.

This has prompted social media to set ablaze as one post from the X, formerly Twitter, account of Pro Football Focus or PFF gained over quarter of a million views in under 3o minutes.

Mahomes has always been known for making miraculous plays with throwing the ball with the behind the back variation always being talked about as one he needs to do in the future. Despite the game virtually meaning nothing in terms of record, he has finally done it which sparked a reaction from NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

More reactions from Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and his insane pass

The Chiefs are coming off of winning their second straight Super Bowl as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers which gave Mahomes and Kelce their third total championship together. They are on the quest to win their third straight and fourth total title which would further cement their legacy even more as even Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports felt the need to post.

In another post on the huge social media platform, it was from Underdog Sports where they made a reference to the behind the back pass being teased. This post also is close to quarter of a million views with the comments filled with excited fans of the Chiefs and the NFL in general.

There is a lot of phrases one could use to describe Mahomes' play style as there is no doubt that people rank him as one of the more exciting players to watch in football, maybe in sports in general. One of the phrases is “backyard football” which is in reference to playing the sport for fun with friends where usually trick plays and crazy passes are done and it was also used by the NFL's social media account.

They look already in mid season form which is scary for the rest of the league as they have gold on their minds as the Chiefs' final preseason game will be next Thursday against the Chicago Bears. That is in preparation for their Week 1 opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5.