Caleb Williams has already shown through two preseason games that he's a very talented football player, and others around the league seem to have noticed the same thing. One of those players is Tyreek Hill, who made a tweet during the Chicago Bears preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals saying “Caleb Williams so nice her remind me of ……”

Many people assumed Hill was talking about Patrick Mahomes since those two were compared before Williams was even drafted. When asked about the comparisons after the game, Williams didn't give it much attention.

“It's respect,” Williams said. “It's cool and all, but I'm Caleb Williams. Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes. Tyreek Hill is Tyreek Hill. Much love to them and things like that — I've met 'em, talked to 'em both, things like that — but we're here to win games for the Chicago Bears. Da Bears.”

Caleb Williams wants to make a name for himself

It's obvious why many people have compared Caleb Williams and Patrick Mahomes, and it's because of their way to make amazing plays on the field with the ball in their hands. Every year, Mahomes does something that shocks people, like when he threw a behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce in their preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

At USC, Williams had a thing for making plays like that, and already in two preseason games he's made people shake their heads, but it looks like he doesn't want to be compared to anybody but himself.

Mahomes has Super Bowl wins and MVPs, so Williams can't quite compare to that right now, but no one knows what the future holds for the rookie quarterback. It shows how much maturity Williams has already to see that he doesn't want to get caught in comparisons, while also giving those players their flowers for what they've done on the field.