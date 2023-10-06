The Chicago Bears finally got their first win of the season in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, which was also their first win in nearly a year. Quarterback Justin Fields, head coach Matt Eberflus, and the rest of the Monsters of the Midway last won in Week 7 of last season. Ending this brutal streak is cause for celebration. However, before Bears fans get too high on the horse, there were still some issues to worry about moving forward, even in the big win. Here are the four biggest causes for concern despite the win over the Commanders.

4. Can Justin Fields and DJ Moore do it again?

Justin Fields and DJ Moore were electric on Thursday night. The quarterback and wide receiver hooked up eight times for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Fields had a perfect passer rating throwing to Moore, and the wideout looked unstoppable, especially down the sideline.

Here’s the question, though. Why don’t they do that every week?

Yes, Fields and Moore are still getting to know each other, so maybe this is where they are headed. That said, there is also a major possibility the Commanders simply have one of the worst secondaries in the league, and a good WR and decent QB took advantage of that Thursday.

Richard Sherman highlighted at halftime how bad the Washington coverage was on several Bears pass-catchers, including Moore. And those runs down the sideline were utterly preventable if the corners or safeties could tackle at all, or even just get it together enough to push someone out of bounds!

Maybe Justin Fields and DJ Moore are the new NFL QB/WR power couple. Let’s just see them do it again before we crown them.

3. The defense needs to be better

Matt Eberflus got the job in Chicago after finding success as the defensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts. He’s also calling the defense after Alan Williams resigned. With that as the case, the defense needs to be better.

The Bears defense played well, for the most part, in Week 5 against the Commanders. The unit had five sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery. They also allowed 380 passing yards in a game that for three-and-a-half quarters, they knew all Washington could do was throw.

Eberflus needs to build on this effort. If he can get the defense to play like it did late when the game script was written and the coach knew exactly what the other team was going to do, then there could be good things to come.

However, if the group can’t play like this in tight games where the OC on the other side is mixing it up — which they haven’t shown they can yet — then it’s trouble for the Bears.

2. Second half comebacks

The biggest concern for the Bears coming out of the Week 5 win over the Commanders is that they again gave up another second-half comeback. It wasn’t nearly as bad as the 29-7 lead they coughed up last week against the Denver Broncos, but they did go into the half Thursday night up 27-3 and lost the second half 17-13.

This may seem like nitpicking, but it’s really not. It shows that there are still coaching issues.

For the last two weeks, the Bears came out with a great game plan, executed it flawlessly, and went into the locker room with a big lead. When they came out of that locker room, where the coaching staff has about 12 minutes to make changes to the game plan on the fly, the other team had a major advantage.

The team needs to do better because while the Commanders couldn’t take total advantage of their second-half improvement, most teams will be able to.

1. They might keep winning

The biggest cause for concern for the Bears after their Week 5 win over the Commanders is that they may keep winning if they play like they did on Thursday night.

Look, it's great Chicago finally got off the schneid and won its first game in a year. That makes the fan base less embarrassed to be fans. But let’s be honest. This team isn’t going anywhere as currently constituted, and right now, they have the Nos. 1 and 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The hope as a long-term fan is that the team plays well at times, makes games bearable (no pun intended) to watch, and ultimately loses. The top two picks in this upcoming draft could be absolutely transformative.

The Bears can get two of the three most important positions on that side of the ball in one fell swoop. USC QB Caleb Williams, Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr., and Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt will all be available and there for the taking.

Chicago can still hold on to Justin Fields for one more season on his cheap rookie deal, get rid of Matt Eberflus bring in an offensive head coach, and be ready to roll into the future just like that.

As long as they don’t win too much!