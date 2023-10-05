Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus could get fired if the team loses in Week 5 on national TV Thursday against the Washington Commanders.

“You cannot lose 14 games in a row and hang on to your job,” NFL insider Peter King said on 670 The Score (h/t NBC Sports Chicago). “I would not be surprised if it's a bad loss Thursday and the Bears make a change. Just wouldn't be surprised.”

The Bears losing to the Commanders in Week 5 would drop Eberflus’ record to 0-5 on the season and bring the head coach’s overall record to 3-19 in a season-plus at the head of one of

the most historic franchises in the NFL.

Since taking over in 2022, the former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator has struggled to get the Chicago offense going and to develop young quarterback Justin Fields. Even after some positive steps on that side of the ball at the end of last season, the QB and the offense have continued to struggle this year.

The defense, which is supposed to be Eberflus’ specialty, has been even worse in 2023. The unit is the No. 31 scoring defense in the NFL, and if the Denver Broncos only gave up 55 points to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, and not 70, the Bears would be the worst.

If Matt Eberflus is fired by the Bears after Week 5, it will be interesting to see where the organization goes for his replacement. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is relatively inexperienced, with only 21 games as an OC under his belt, and defensive coordinator Alan Williams recently resigned under mysterious circumstances.

With no coaches with head coaching experience on staff, Bears President & Chief Executive Officer Kevin Warren could tap a former Bears coach or a franchise legend to lead the team for the rest of the campaign, much like the Colts did last season with Jeff Saturday.

Currently-out-of-work former Bears who have NFL coaching experience include people like Lovie Smith and Mike Singletary.