Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson needed only less than three hours to react to his now infamous taunt.

The cornerback mocked Washington Commanders fans with his team up 15-12 with 13 seconds left. However, Jayden Daniels tossed a miracle Hail Mary that tipped to the hands of Noah Brown — culminating in the epic 18-15 Commanders win. And the defender who touched the ball first? Stevenson himself.

The second-year pro out of Miami later became the subject of ridicule online. Will Compton of Bussin' With the Boys called Stevenson's stunt “hilarious.” Robert Griffin III called it “karma” in his own reaction. Several others went to X, formerly Twitter, and other social media sites to mock Stevenson.

But the CB didn't take long to apologize. He posted this message after the devastating loss for the Bears.

“To Chicago and my teammates, my apologies for lack of awareness and focus….The game ain’t over until zeros hit the clock. Can’t take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen,” Stevenson shared on his X account.

How did Stevenson's coach react to final play?

Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus witnessed the botched pass breakup unfold. The third-year head coach shared how he gets his own defenders to prepare for final Hail Mary attempts.

“It comes down to that last play, and we've practiced that play a hundred times since we've been here,” Eberflus said to reporters postgame. “I'll have to look at what the execution was on that, but we have a body on a body, boxing guys out like basketball at the very end. We have one guy at the rim that knocks the ball down. We've got a tip guy that goes behind the pile. I've got to look at it and detail it out and make sure we're better next time.”

Eberflus has his area of expertise on the defensive side. His unit has bottled the opposing scoring this season — surrendering 16.8 points per game to rank fourth overall. None of the Bears' regular season games came down to one final heave. Until Daniels and the Commanders busted the walk-off win.

“When you lose a game like that, that's a tough one to swallow,” Eberflus said. “Was excited how they battled back to have a chance to win that game. It's important to look at that too.”

Chicago had trailed 12-0 at one point before D'Andre Swift sparked the rally through his 56-yard rumbling touchdown run. Roschon Johnson later elevated the Bears to the lead by scoring from one-yard out.

Stevenson beforehand delivered a stellar night of nine tackles including seven solo to lead the team. Unfortunately he'll be remembered for that final infamous taunt and tip. But he owned up to his mistake. He even received online encouragement from the NFL Network's Adam Rank, who's a Bears fan.

Stevenson now gets a chance to redeem himself against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 3.