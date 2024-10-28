The Chicago Bears were stunned by the Washington Commanders in Week 8 on Sunday. Chicago took the lead over the Commanders with 23 seconds remaining in the game. However, Jayden Daniels launched a Hail Mary toward the end zone. And Bears defender Tyrique Stevenson tipped the ball into the hands of Washington pass-catcher Noah Brown as the Washington crowd erupted.

The loss certainly stings for Chicago, who looked set to move to 5-2 on the season. However, the loss looks even more bad as Stevenson’s antics before the final play came to light. A video taken by a Commanders fan in attendance showed the Bears defender taunting Washington fans as the final play unfolded.

The Bears moved to 4-3 after this latest loss. The loss to Washington snapped a three-game winning streak for Chicago following a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. Chicago remains in last place in the NFC North as the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions picked up wins on Sunday.

Tyrique Stevenson, Bears fall to Commanders in stunning fashion

Tyrique Stevenson will certainly want to avoid film sessions following the Bears loss to the Commanders. However, the loss on Sunday could have happened in less dramatic fashion. The Commanders got out to a 12-0 lead around six minutes into the third quarter thanks to four field goals from Austin Seibert.

The Bears could not get anything going through those first three quarters. But they did break through in the dying embers of the third. D’Andre Swift broke multiple tackles en route to a massive 56-yard touchdown. His touchdown put Chicago on the board with less than a minute to go in the penultimate quarter.

Chicago had two huge opportunities to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Their first opportunity did not go well. They fumbled the ball on the three-yard line, and Washington pounced on the football. Later in the game, though, they cashed in. The Bears found the endzone from the one-yard line with 23 seconds remaining in the game.

The rest was history from that moment, though. Chicago lost after the desperation Hail Mary found its mark thanks to a pass deflection. It’s a loss that could stick with this team for a few weeks moving forward. It will certainly be interesting to see how the Bears respond in Week 9 when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on the road.