Going into the Scouting Combine last week, the belief was that the Chicago Bears were in a good position to trade the No. 1 pick to any one of a number of quarterback-needy teams in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The conclusion of the huge scouting event makes that conclusion even stronger than it was going in. A number of the top quarterback prospects most likely increased their chances of a very high selection because of their performances.

The Bears have multiple needs on both sides of the ball after finishing in last place in the NFC North, and if they can trade the No. 1 pick for multiple selections in the upcoming draft, they will be able to address those needs and potentially turn them into strengths.

While Alabama quarterback Bryce Young did not participate in passing drills at Lucas Oil Stadium, quarterbacks like C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson all helped their cause with their performances in Indianapolis.

In this piece, we examine the Combine performances of the quarterbacks that could entice multiple teams to make trade offers to the Bears for the top pick in the 2023 Draft.

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Stroud had a brilliant career with the Buckeyes, and all eyes were on him after Young decided not to participate. Stroud showed off his smooth delivery and strong arm, making it all look like second nature. The Ohio State quarterback also showed good movement skills, and that’s something that scouts may not have seen from his play with the Buckeyes.

Unlike former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, now the starter with the Chicago Bears, he is not likely to become a running quarterback. However, he moves well in the pocket, can buy time for his receivers and can get away from the pass rush.

He is a polished passer and looks like he could be ready to start at the next level without any delay. Many observers still rate him behind Young, but that could change by Draft Day.

Anthony Richardson, Florida

Richardson had one of the best performances of any of the quarterbacks. He displayed spectacular athletic ability, as he delivered top performances in the 40-yard dash (4.43 seconds), vertical jump (40 1/2 inches) and broad jump (10 feet-9 inches).

When it came to throwing, Richardson opened even more eyes with the power in his arm. He was able to launch deep throws with accuracy. He also demonstrated that he did not need a long, time-consuming wind up to get the ball downfield.

Richardson does not have the experience level of Young or Stroud, but he is clearly a talent to be considered for a team in need of a quarterback.

Will Levis, Kentucky

Levis was a known commodity before the Combine, but he strengthened his status by showing off his arm strength during the quarterback drills.

At 6-4 and 229 pounds, Levis is a big man who can get away from the pass rush and buy time for his receivers. He is also strong enough to shake off charging defensive linemen who are attempting to sack him.

While his arm strength may be his greatest talent, Levis looked sharp throwing short and medium routes as well. He was able to check that box during his Combine performance

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Thompson-Robinson probably put on the second-best demonstration of athleticism after Richardson. He is an extremely fast runner who can take off with explosiveness when he sees a crack in the opposing defense.

Thompson-Robinson also demonstrated that he had the kind of quick release that general managers and coaches are looking for. He recognized when receivers were open and the ball left his hand quickly.

Thompson-Robinson is not a candidate for the No. 1 pick, but he improved his status with his performance at the Combine

Conclusion

The Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers have clear needs for a quarterback, and these are the teams most likely to engage the Bears in a trade for their No. 1 pick.

Other teams could also enter the fray and make a bid for the top pick based on the performance of the quarterbacks at the Combine.