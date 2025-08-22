There have been some downs as the Buffalo Bills work their way through the preseason. Included in the mix was an embarrassing performance against the Bears. And here is some possible fallout, with two surprise preseason roster cuts to watch before Week 1.

Leading the way is wide receiver Curtis Samuel. He spent last year with the Bills, totaling 31 catches for 253 yards and a touchdown. But he’s looking like a roster casualty for the 2025 season, according to Syracuse.com. Ryan Talbot suggested a trade could be in store if the team can work one out.

“Multiple teams are looking for help at wide receiver, which could benefit the Bills in unloading Curtis Samuel’s contract,” Ryan Talbot wrote.

Bills might part ways with WR Curtis Samuel

At least Samuel has been able to show good things of late, according to a post on X by Johnathan Acosta.

“A positive sign for the #Bills to see WR Curtis Samuel ramp up his activity. Samuel (hamstring) not just doing individual work, but also on the field for 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. Samuel after practice: “Being back out here, I felt amazing. I was excited.”

And his quarterback took notice, according to Sports Illustrated.

“It's a little bit of juice,” Allen said. “The shiftiness, the quickness that he has when the ball's in his hands.

“He's an electric football player, so just getting him back to health and getting him out there and getting reps with us, that's, you know, it was good to see that today.”

And head coach Sean McDermott also said good things about Samuel, according to a YouTube video via Sports Illustrated.

“I would say he looks good in his two days back to this point,” said McDermott. “The first day, looked good and looked fast. Looked fresh, which happens when you're not out there through the 18, 17 practices leading up to then, or 15, whatever it was.

“Now it's, hey, how does he look through the weekend here? And then, what's the role, right? So, everyone has to have a role, and how big or small is it, and what does it look like?”

If the Bills trade Samuel instead of cutting him, the 49ers might be among the interested teams, according to a post on X by Dianna Russini.

“The Jets are among several teams monitoring the trade market for potential wide receiver additions, per sources. The 49ers and Vikings are also making calls.”

DB Darrick Forrest might not stick

The safety hangs around on the third team, and he might not find a path to the 53-man roster. Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop, Damar Hamlin, Jordan Hancock, and Cam Lewis are expected to survive the cut.

“Forrest could sign elsewhere if he’s let go,” Talbot wrote. “But he’s a potential practice squad option.”

There was no loss of respect when Forrest went from the Commanders to the Bills. His former head coach praised him, according to a post on X by Sal Capaccio.

“Dan Quinn on new Bills safety Derrick Forrest: “D-Fo is a really tough, strong safety. Really committed. But I think his toughness, the physicality, that's what stands out to me.”