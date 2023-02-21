Always the highlight of the offseason, the 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching. Fans all over the league are eagerly awaiting the big event, as are the players about to make their dreams a reality, including Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. The draft is so huge that fans are eager to soak in every ounce of insight they can possibly find.

If one is looking for said insight, there are few better people to get it from than ESPN’s Todd McShay. For over 15 years, McShay has been one of the premier names in the NFL Draft community, and his word holds serious weight. In fact, McShay just released his second 2023 mock draft last week, and it contains some interesting picks.

The 2023 draft class is one of the stronger ones in recent memory, largely due to the quarterbacks. There’s a debate over who is the best of the bunch, but Stroud is certainly up there. The Buckeyes superstar had an amazing college career, tossing over 80 touchdowns in just two seasons.

So, where does McShay see Stroud going in the draft? Let’s find out.

Todd McShay’s CJ Stroud NFL Draft Prediction: No. 2 Overall, Houston Texans

If McShay’s prediction is accurate, Stroud won’t have to wait very long to hear his name. The second overall pick seems very accurate for Stroud, as he has the second-best odds to go No. 1 overall behind Alabama’s Bryce Young per Fanduel. He could go slightly earlier or later depending on trades and the like, but this seems like a good estimate.

As he’s going this high, Stroud’s potential in the NFL is sky-high. The Ohio State star has amazing throw power and accuracy, and although running isn’t his strong suit, he can do it when he needs to. McShay praised these aspects of his game and then some in his analysis.

“Stroud, meanwhile, finished the 2022 season with an 88.9 QBR and threw 41 touchdown passes to just six picks,” McShay wrote. “His touch, timing and smooth delivery really pop on tape, and we saw flashes of his mobility toward the end of the season. Go watch his outstanding performance against Georgia in the College Football Playoff to see why he’s high on NFL teams’ boards. Houston does have another first-rounder, so perhaps it can add another target for him, too.”

It’s worth mentioning that McShay does have Houston taking another receiver with that second first-round pick, TCU’s Quentin Johnston at 12th overall. Getting another receiver, be it in the draft or free agency, is absolutely critical for the Texans to help their QB succeed, no matter who it is. The Texans receiver corps is barren aside from Brandin Cooks, and he’s likely leaving this offseason. Having a young stud quarterback is great, but he can’t succeed without help around him.

Onto the positives, and there are a few. The Texans have a good running back in Dameon Pierce, who had a great rookie season after being a fourth-round pick in 2022. Houston’s offensive line also had a surprisingly decent season, allowing just 38 sacks, the 12th-fewest in the NFL. Obviously, there’s still room for improvement in these areas, but it’s a solid start.

Houston’s coaching could be what makes or breaks this selection. New head coach DeMeco Ryans has a ton of potential, but because he’s a defensive coach, he won’t be the one calling the shots on offense. Instead, that falls to offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who served as the San Francisco 49ers’ passing game coordinator in 2022. He helped the 49ers thrive despite losing multiple quarterbacks, so there’s definitely potential there.

CJ Stroud will have some hurdles to overcome in Houston, but there’s undoubtedly potential for him to be an NFL star.