As the Chicago Bears head into a pivotal Week Two matchup against the Houston Texans, the team is waiting to make calls on two of quarterback Caleb Williams' targets. Receivers Rome Odunze (knee) and Keenan Allen (heel) are game-time decisions for the road matchup against the Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

“Bears consider WRs Keenan Allen (heel) and Rome Odunze (knee) game-time decisions for Sunday night's matchup vs. the Texans,” reported Schefter on the social media site. “Allen will test it pregame and if he plays, could be used more sparingly than usual; Odunze is tracking to play vs. the Texans, per sources.”

After an uneven offensive performance during Week 1's 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans, potentially not having both Odunze and Allen would definitely hurt Williams and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Yet, it's a long season. Keeping the two receivers healthy so they can team up with Williams and fellow wideout D.J Moore is paramount. For the Bears to have any chance at winning the NFC North and making a playoff run, their offense must grow and improve together.

How much would the Bears miss Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen?

After last week's offensive struggles, it's fair to say that the Bears would likely miss both Odunze and Allen if they were unable to go for Sunday night's contest. Yet, according to Schefter's report, it's more likely than not that both of them will be able to go against the Texans. If that is the case, then it's a big sigh of relief from both Williams and Waldron. The duo, along with Moore and tight end Cole Kmet, has the capability to be one of the best receiving corps in the NFL.

The Bears will need to score probably a few touchdowns to keep up with the Texans, led by quarterback C.J Stroud. The second-year signal caller also has a solid group of receivers fronted by veteran Stefon Diggs. They have the firepower to make this game a shootout, especially if both defenses don't play up to their respective levels. The sheer number of weapons on both sides (each team has solid starters at running back and along the offensive line) will make the game a tough one for both defensive coordinators.

As long as Odunze and Allen are ready to go Sunday night, don't be surprised if both teams put on their share of fireworks. Offensive shootouts are always more fun to watch, and NFL fans and analysts alike might get one at NRG Field in the penultimate matchup of Week Two.