With the prospect of the Chicago Bears not having both Keenan Allen (heel) and Rome Odunze (knee) available to play in Week 2, Collin Johnson was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. Allen and Odunze did not practice this week and are listed as questionable for their Sunday Night Football matchup on the road against the Houston Texans.

Matt Eberflus via ESPN's Courtney Cronin said both receivers would be game-time decisions.

“We'll take it all the way up to the game, potentially work them out before the game and then see where they are prior to the game,” Eberflus said. “That's where those guys are.”

Odunze's MCL sprain injury might be the more serious between the two, as he explained to Marquee Sports Network.

“As I started to move my leg, bend my leg a little bit, you start to get that confidence. I’ll continue to build that so I can hopefully play Sunday.”

Stellar defense and special teams bailed out the Bears' offensive play, as both units scored touchdowns in Week 1. Having all their playmakers healthy and ready to play will only make things easier for Caleb Williams.

Bears lack offensive identity without Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze

While Collin Johnson is an interesting prospect, he's on the practice squad for good reason. On paper, the Bears should have one of the best wide receiver trios in the league, but not if the whole unit doesn't play well. Last week, it was the offensive line that let down Chicago. But the game isn't played on paper. The Bears would be best to get D'Andre Swift going and give their offense more dimension as to take pressure off Williams.

Robert Griffin III did well to explain how the lofty expectations surrounding Caleb Williams are just that.

“Our job in this industry is not to make predictions,” says Griffin when asked about who will be the best rookie quarterback. “Our job is to give educated intel to the fans so they can grow and learn. I've learned that you don't have to necessarily answer these questions. It is based off situation. I can hypothetically say that Caleb has the best roster around him. Based off of that, he should win NFL Rookie of the Year, right? He's got three No. 1 wide receivers and a No. 1 tight end. I didn't even mention Cole Kmet.

The situation is near-perfect for a rookie quarterback. All NFL teams, like the Bears, put their players in the best position possible every week. It's up to Williams and any other player to capitalize on their opportunities.