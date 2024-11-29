After the Chicago Bears’ crushing 24-21 loss to the Detroit Lions, questions surrounding head coach Matt Eberflus’ late-game decision-making continue to swirl. One of the most glaring moments came in the game’s final seconds when kicker Cairo Santos expected to be called upon for a potential game-tying 58-yard field goal attempt, only to watch from the sideline as the Bears’ opportunity to force overtime slipped away.

Speaking after the game, Santos expressed surprise over the events' turn. “I didn’t see that happening,” Santos said, via Courtney Cronin on X, formerly Twitter. “We rehearse these scenarios, and I imagine myself kicking that. I know we want to play for the win, but I just kind of imagine myself at least getting a shot there.”

Santos, a reliable veteran with a strong leg, had every reason to expect his number to be called. The Bears’ special teams unit often prepares for high-pressure situations like this, and Santos has previously delivered in critical moments. A 58-yard attempt would have been no small task, but Santos’ confidence and preparation made it a realistic option.

Bears loss gets more and more confusing

Instead, the Bears ran out the clock without attempting a field goal, leaving fans and analysts needing clarification on the decision. In his post-game press conference, Eberflus defended the strategy, claiming, “I like what we did there. I think we handled it the right way.”

The controversy lies not only in the missed opportunity but also in the message it sends to players like Santos, who prepare tirelessly for these moments. By not giving him the chance to tie the game, the coaching staff essentially sidelined one of its most consistent contributors in a situation where his skill set was desperately needed.

For Santos, the frustration was palpable. While he remained professional in his comments, his statement hinted at a disconnect between the coaching decisions and the team’s preparation. As a kicker, he thrives on being trusted in high-stakes moments, and this scenario seemed tailor-made for him to step up.

The Bears’ decision-making at the end of this game could have ripple effects beyond the immediate loss. It raises questions about leadership and game management, especially as the team sits at a crossroads with its season slipping away.

For now, the Bears must reflect on their choices and find ways to rebuild trust within the locker room. For Santos, the hope remains that the next time he imagines himself taking the field for a critical kick, the call will actually come.