After Thursday night's blunder, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is under intense scrutiny following a controversial handling of the final moments in the Bears’ loss to the Detroit Lions. With the game tied late in the fourth quarter, Eberflus’ clock management decisions left the team without a chance to attempt a potential game-winning field goal, drawing widespread criticism from fans and analysts alike.

“I like what we did there. I think we handled it the right way.” Eberflus said, via Pro Football Talk, defending his approach. However, many disagree. The sequence is labeled one of the worst examples of clock management in NFL history, with some calling it a “fireable offense.”

The Bears have never fired a head coach mid-season in franchise history, but this game-ending misstep might push them toward breaking that precedent. The glaring error is magnified by Eberflus’ refusal to acknowledge any mistakes, a response that has only added to frustrations.

Eberflus, who is already on the hot seat due to the Bears' underwhelming 4-8 record, remains steadfast in his approach. When asked about his job security, he said, “This is the NFL. I know where it is. And I’m just gonna put my best foot forward, and I’m gonna get to work and keep grinding. So that’s what we do.”

Bears lose on Thanksgiving in the worst clock management moment in NFL History

His unwillingness to address the obvious mismanagement of the game has only fueled calls for change. Critics argue that the Bears need leadership capable of navigating high-pressure moments with better decision-making.

During the closing moments of the game, the Bears squandered an opportunity to set up kicker Cairo Santos for a game-winning field goal attempt. Instead, poor clock management led to confusion and the team’s inability to execute in crunch time. Analysts have pointed out that the lack of urgency and situational awareness reflects poorly on the coaching staff’s preparation and decision-making under pressure.

Eberflus, in response to whether he expects to remain the head coach, remained non-committal. “Like I said, I’m just gonna keep grinding and working, and that’s what I do,” he stated, offering little reassurance to a fanbase desperate for accountability and change.

For a franchise with a storied history, the Bears’ refusal to fire a coach midseason has often been seen as a sign of stability. However, as the team continues to flounder under Eberflus’ leadership, many believe it’s time to break tradition and make a change now, before further damage is done.

Eberflus' stubborn defense of his decisions on Thursday only underscores the growing perception that his time in Chicago may soon be coming to an end. Whether the Bears’ front office is willing to act remains to be seen, but Thursday’s debacle has left little doubt that a change is needed.