In a season that's caused Chicago Bears fans to yearn for hibernation, their most recent loss to the Packers brings even more reason for turmoil in the Windy City. Though the result wasn't what the Bears were looking for, kicker Cairo Santos mentioned after the game that everything about the kick— besides it being blocked— was in his comfort zone, per Sean Hammond of Bears Insider.

“That was a comfortable range there,” Santos said. “Left hash in that left-to-right wind. Everything felt great and it looked like the line that the ball was going was right down the middle. So operation was good – snap, hold – and [the Packers] just made a good play.”

Once again, the Bears lose dramatically to a blocked field goal attempt. This time, losing the 11th straight game to their northern rivals. It's hard to consider the Bears and Packers rivals, given how dominant Green Bay has been when these two teams face off, especially under Aaron Rodgers.

Now, with Jordan Love, Green Bay continues owning Chicago.

And while there's the thought that nothing would've changed the outcome of this game, the Packers don't even believe that sentiment.

Bears' Matt Eberflus questionable coaching decisions continue

On the final drive for Chicago in this Week 11 matchup against Green Bay, Matt Eberflus decided not to try an extra play to make for an easier field goal attempt. Instead, he did what he does best, mismanaging football games.

In 2024 alone, the decision to allow Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders to get an extra 15 yards before their Hail Mary attempt comes in as one of the biggest boneheaded moves Eberflus has made.

However, the Packers special teams unit was also shocked to see the Bears not try one more play before the field goal attempt. While time was surely a factor, the Bears seemingly knew they were going to attempt the kick from where they were, regardless of what down it was.

Not only were the Packers surprised to not see the Bears try another play before the field goal attempt, but they admitted that it would've been a tougher field goal to block had the Bears got a little closer.

Green Bay noticed a tendency of Santos when kicking longer field goals during their film review, which was that he kicked them at a lower trajectory. And since Chicago was content with the 46-yard attempt on second down, Green Bay was prepared for what came next, executing the block to perfection.

Another loss for the Bears and another win for the Packers. History continues to repeat itself in this rivalry matchup.