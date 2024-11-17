The wheels have begun to fall off for the Chicago Bears recently, as they have lost their past three games heading into their Week 11 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, scoring just two touchdowns during that stretch. And early on in their big divisional clash with the Packers, they committed a comedy of errors on one play that ended with Green Bay scoring a touchdown.

On the Packers first drive of the game, they went no-huddle on 1st & 10 from the Bears 15-yard line, which caught their defense off guard. Chicago proceeded to have 12 men on the field, line up offsides, and allow Jayden Reed to score a 15-yard touchdown. In a season where virtually nothing has gone right for the Bears, it felt like a fitting summation of their struggles.

Bears continue to make costly mistakes early in Week 11

Growing pains were expected in their first year of the Caleb Williams-era, but things have seemed to keep hitting a new low on a weekly basis for them. Reed may have scored on the play regardless of their bevy of penalties, but it's not a great sign that they continue making these sorts of mistakes on a weekly basis.

However, they haven't completely collapsed against the Packers, and they are actually leading 10-7 heading into halftime. Caleb Williams and the offense have had more success moving the football, and the defense got a huge play from Terrell Smith, who intercepted Jordan Love at his own one-yard line to prevent the Packers from scoring points for the second time in the game.

At this point, the playoffs are likely out of the picture for the Bears, but they will still be looking to generate any sort of momentum that they can with Williams under center, especially after they fired their offensive coordinator Shane Waldron this past week. And if they can hold onto this lead over Green Bay and pull off a shocking upset, that could give them the sort of momentum they are looking for.