A lot of fans were expecting the Dallas Cowboys to lose CeeDee Lamb because of how his contract negotiations have been going. However, Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy just offered the elite wide receiver a big bag to secure his presence alongside Dak Prescott. Now, it seems like the contract given to the wideout is so big that they won't be able to afford Micah Parsons. Where will he go if this financial concern persists? Well, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears already have their arms open to welcome the defensive menace.

Caleb Williams is one of the most active players in the NFL when it comes to social media. The Bears quarterback was then quick to pick up on the talk about CeeDee Lamb's extension. As a result, he also saw posts about Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office not being able to afford Micah Parsons. Despite being a rookie, the number one overall pick from the USC Trojans system tried to play some mind games by retweeting a post from one of his fan clubs.

This very same post also urged Bears general manager Ryan Poles to take action. Will it eventually work out?

How will Micah Parsons fit into the Bears system?

These types of discussions usually aren't had just before the start of Week 1. However, this could become a real possibility because of the Cowboys' financial situation. Whether it's through a trade or an NFL Free Agency pickup, the Bears are likely able to contend against other squads when it comes to the Parsons sweepstakes.

Moreover, the Caleb Williams-led squad can also offer him something that most other systems and not even the Cowboys can give. As of the moment, Parsons is slated to start as the team's right defensive edge. While he does excel at this role, the defensive menace has a preference and that is to be at the top of the linebacker depth chart. Right now, TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds are the ones manning that spot that Parsons may still want to have.

More importantly, the money that Ryan Poles' squad could offer might be more than enough for them to have Parsons as a defensive anchor. There are so many things to factor in but the Bears have the capacity to acquire Parsons in all of them. A big issue would be the willingness of Jerry Jones and the Cowboys to trade with Ryan Poles.