The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and they are expected to use that selection on USC quarterback Caleb Williams. While Williams attended the NFC Scouting Combine at Indianapolis, he did not go through any of the passing drills or the medical checkup. He plans to do both of those exercises at his personal workouts.
While he did not throw for NFL scouts and coaches, he did participate in interviews. During his talks, he identified Aaron Rodgers as his GOAT quarterback and he hopes to emulate Rodgers when he gets to the NFL. Rodgers is a member of the New York Jets, but he served as the Green Bay Packers star quarterback from 2005 through 2022.
Williams pointed at Rodgers' ability to throw the football with accuracy and timing from multiple angles. He hopes to be able to do the same thing when he gets to the NFL.
Caleb Williams participated in official measurements during his time at the Combine. That's vitally important for all NFL rookies, and especially quarterbacks. Williams checked in at 6-1 1/8 and weighed 214 pounds. While Williams is not big for a quarterback, he is likely tall enough to see over the top of the defense, especially after dropping back in the pocket.
Williams won the Heisman Trophy after the 2022 season when he completed 333 of 500 passes for 4,537 yards with 42 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also ran for 380 yards and 10 touchdowns. His numbers were not as impressive in 2023. He completed 266 of 388 passes for 3,633 yards with 30 TDs and 5 interceptions. Williams also ran for 157 yards and 11 TDs.