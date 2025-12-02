The Chicago Bears pulled off an impressive victory last week, leading to head coach Ben Johnson going shirtless. And from a rival team, Packers’ defensive back Xavier McKinney credited Johnson for transforming the Bears’ offense.

McKinney said the Bears are different, according to a post on X by Ryan Wood.

“Xavier McKinney on Bears: “They're creative. The play calling is a lot more creative than what they've done in the past. Obviously, they've got playmakers on their team, and then you add Ben Johnson as their HC calling the plays, it seems to me that the playbook is really open.”

The Bears (9-3) will meet the Packers (8-3-1) in a Week 14 battle for first place in the NFC North on Sunday at 4:25 (ET) at Green Bay.

Bears thriving under head coach Ben Johnson

Currently sitting as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Bears have exceeded all expectations in Johnson’s first year. They have the NFL’s sixth-ranked offense at 373.4 yards per game. They are No. 2 in rushing offense (153.8) and No. 8 with 26.1 points per game.

Article Continues Below

Seems like Johnson is working the same kind of magic he used to propel the Lions to the top of the NFL offensive ladder.

And they’ve done it despite quarterback Caleb Williams struggling with accuracy at times, according to a post on the Bears’ YouTube page via NBC Sports.

“We gotta fundamentally be correct,” Johnson said. “The primary receiver, when he’s open, we’ve got to make sure we hit him. And then, all of our pass catchers, we just harped on it today, we need to be more disciplined in our route detail. It’s not where it needs to be. Our depth’s not proper all the time. Our steps [aren’t]. Everybody has a role to play to get this pass game cleaned up. It’s not where it needs to be. We’re winning in spite of our passing game, not because of it. And none of us are pleased with that right now.”

And Johnson said he’s taking the Bears’ current status in stride, according to chicagobears.com.

“We have not been guaranteed a spot in the tournament yet,” Johnson said. “We have to earn that right. And the only way you can earn that right is by finding a way to win the next game. That's where our sole focus is.”