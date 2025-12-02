At 1-11, the Tennessee Titans won't be competing for a playoff spot down the stretch. Which is why the franchise agreed to release linebacker Kyzir White, via NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

A hamstring injury has limited White to just one game during the 2025 season. However, he is now reportedly healthy and ready to compete. If that's true, plenty of contenders will be calling his representation.

In his final year with the Arizona Cardinals , Kyzir White put up 137 tackles, three passes defended and 2.5 sacks. He enters free agency with 93 games of experience, including 73 starts. Over his eight years in the league, White has put up 618 tackles, 23 passes defended, 7.5 sacks and six interceptions.

There are plenty of potential suitors for White's services. But one option stands out above all: the Chicago Bears.

Heading into Week 14, the Bears hold the NFC's No. 1 seed with their 9-3 record. A rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers will show where they really stand. In an effort to earn a victory then and consistently throughout the rest of the season, Chicago could use some help at linebacker.

Article Continues Below

Tremaine Edmunds is on injured reserve with a groin injury. TJ Edwards is still working his way back from hand surgery and a hamstring injury. Noah Sewell has missed the last two games with an elbow injury. And now, fourth-round rookie Ruben Hyppolite II is dealing with a shoulder injury.

The Bears have had to rely on players such as D'Marco Jackson and Amen Ogbongbemiga at the linebacker spot. While they've performed admirably, it's clear Chicago needs some depth at the position.

White would give the Bears a plug-and-play linebacker ready to go assuming his health checks out. That plan worked out when they signed cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson.

When healthy and playing at the top of their game, Edmunds and Edwards are a scary combination. But with both them and the backup options down, Chicago has turned to special teamers. As they look to make a run into the playoffs, White gives the franchise a trustworthy option to help fill their injury-driven vacancies.