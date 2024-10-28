The Washington Commanders had seen their 12-0 lead over the Chicago Bears slip away. The Bears had taken a 15-12 lead with 25 seconds to go and the Commanders were left 76 yards to go and 20 seconds after the kickoff. Three plays later, the Commanders had the ball at their own 48-yard line and just two seconds left on the clock. The only thing the Commanders could try was a desperate Hail Mary.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was faced with the task. Playing with bruised ribs, he had to escape pressure and the Washington offensive line had to protect him as best as they could without holding or venturing downfield illegally. Daniels rolled to his right and escaped pressure, drifted back to his left and gathered himself before winding up and hurling the ball downfield.

As the ball fluttered towards the Bears 2-yard line, the Washington receivers and Chicago defenders went up for the ball. It glanced off the defenders trying to knock the ball to the ground and floated towards Washington wide receiver Noah Brown standing alone in the end zone. He gathered it without issue and that gave the Commanders an 18-15 victory.

It was a relatively easy catch for Brown since the Chicago defenders as well as the majority of the receivers had gathered in front of the goal line. There was nobody on the Chicago defense left to defend the pass after it floated up instead of getting knocked down.

Commanders celebrate in raucous fashion

The game ended on that play and the Commanders improved their record to 6-2. The Bears fell to 4-3 with the loss.

As Daniels was interviewed on CBS after the game about the game-winning play, his teammates came up to him and pounded his shoulder pads and gave off delightful shouts of glee. Washington's fans, who have seen their team improve dramatically this season, celebrated the shocking last-second victory as well with war whoops and raucous cheering.

Head coach Dan Quinn, normally seen with a stoic and in-control demeanor on the sidelines, danced, hopped and jumped as Brown came down with the game-winning touchdown.

Daniels appeared to have trouble with his ribs in the latter stages of the second half because of the rib injury. However, his ability to pull off the final play indicated that he has the ability to play through pain and exceed expectations.

The rookie quarterback completed 21 of 38 passes for 326 yards and the the 52-yard game-winning toss was the only touchdown pass he threw in the game. Daniels also ran 8 times for 52 yards.

Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams completed 10 of 24 passes for 131 yards. He also ran 10 times for 41 yards.