Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus clarified on Monday that wide receiver DJ Moore’s unexpected mid-play exit in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals was due to an ankle injury, putting to rest speculation about the team’s morale. Eberflus confirmed through NFL reporter Ari Meirov that Moore rolled his ankle, forcing him to leave the field during a pivotal moment.

Moore’s departure mid-play sparked online speculation, with some fans and analysts questioning if it signaled player frustration or discontent with the coaching staff. The Bears, who have endured back-to-back losses, including a demoralizing 29-9 defeat to the Cardinals, have faced scrutiny over team unity under Eberflus’s leadership. Eberflus currently holds a 14-28 record across his three seasons as head coach, intensifying pressure on him and his team.

Earlier this week, Moore appeared on the Mully and Haugh Show on Chicago’s 670 The Score, where he addressed questions about Eberflus’s influence on the team. When asked if Eberflus had lost the locker room’s confidence after the two consecutive losses, Moore cautiously responded.

“I want to say no,” Moore stated. “The message yesterday was that we know we’re 4-4 now. It’s just like being 0-0. But you’ve just got to go out there and start stacking wins like we did. And that’s the best thing you can do is win and let the chips fall how they fall after they do so.”

Bears emphasize accountability, prepare for Patriots as Matt Eberflus clarifies DJ Moore's mid-play exit

Moore’s remarks followed reports of rising tensions within the Bears’ locker room. Players reportedly requested a renewed emphasis on accountability following the team’s disappointing Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders, where a last-second Hail Mary pass by Jayden Daniels sealed a Bears’ defeat.

As the Bears look to bounce back from recent setbacks, they will head into Week 10 with a matchup against the 2-7 New England Patriots. Eberflus emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and managing injuries to key players like Moore.

Despite speculation, Moore’s statement suggested that players remain focused on pushing forward and refraining from dwelling on recent losses. Eberflus’s explanation regarding Moore’s ankle injury aims to dispel any concerns about player disinterest or discord, reaffirming that the wide receiver’s exit was health-related rather than a sign of deeper team issues.