Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season featured a lot more scoring than in Week 8, as most matchups eclipsed 40 total points. With both the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers on bye this week, our Week 10 NFL Power Rankings had a few of our top-ranked teams holding steady.

Come along as we provide in-depth analysis every week on how each team fared in the NFL, important stats/takeaways from each contest, and storylines to follow heading into the following games. So without further ado, here's ClutchPoints' latest NFL Power Rankings.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (no change)

The Kansas City Chiefs will help wrap up Week 9 when they face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Their undefeated start to open their season has been impressive, especially considering how Patrick Mahomes hasn't been at his best so far.

The offense hasn’t missed a step though, and the recent addition of DeAndre Hopkins should certainly help keep this passing attack moving forward. With the return of Isiah Pacheco recently being given a loose timeline, reinforcements are on the way for the 7-0 Chiefs.

2. Detroit Lions (no change)

Marching into rainy and windy Lambeau Field did not phase the Detroit Lions, who comfortably sit atop the NFC North after their win over the Green Bay Packers. A 24-14 victory in a game where their offense struggled to move the ball shows that this is the most dangerous team in the NFC, and their 7-1 record paints a scary picture for the rest of the NFL.

A pick-six off Jordan Love and a score from Amon-Ra St. Brown paced the Lions, with their defense not allowing the Green Bay offense to get much going in the sloppy conditions.

3. Washington Commanders (no change)

No Hail Mary was needed this time for the Washington Commanders, as they held on late over the New York Giants on the road. Two scores from Terry McLaurin led the way on offense, with Jayden Daniels only needing to throw for 209 yards in the win.

The defense sacked Daniel Jones twice and forced a fumble in the win, as the Commanders now move to 7-2 on the year, giving them a one-game lead in the NFC East over the Philadelphia Eagles.

4. Buffalo Bills (no change)

The Buffalo Bills used a 24-point second half to earn another win over a divisional opponent, this time against the Miami Dolphins. Their 30-27 victory pushed them to 7-2 on the year, which is easily the best record in the AFC East.

Josh Allen continued his ownership of the Dolphins, throwing for three scores and leading a balanced offensive attack. Allen connected with Ray Davis, Mack Hollins, and Quintin Morris for scores, which was important considering how he wasn't used much on the ground, racking up just seven yards on two carries

5. Baltimore Ravens (+6)

In a matchup between two AFC contenders, the Baltimore Ravens easily earned their sixth win of the year, beating the Denver Broncos 41-10. Derrick Henry found the end zone twice, the first of which was the 100th touchdown of his career, and Lamar Jackson continued his strong season with a three-TD performance.

Jackson connected with Zay Flowers (x2) and Patrick Ricard for scores, as Diontae Johnson ran cardio but did not receive a target in his Ravens debut. The Ravens are our biggest movers in our Week 10 NFL Power Rankings, jumping six spots into our top five.

6. Minnesota Vikings (+4)

Having entered halftime looking up at a 7-0 deficit, the Minnesota Vikings found some sort of second gear, as their 21-point second half helped propel them to a win over the Indianapolis Colts. It was a rough first half for Sam Darnold, but he turned things around in the second half, connecting with Josh Oliver, Jordan Addison, and Jalen Nailor for scores.

Justin Jefferson (seven receptions for 137 yards) put up a strong performance, helping the Vikings end their two-game skid. Earning their sixth win of the year, the Vikings are now tied for second in the NFC North division, and there's a lot of football left for them to play as they battle for postseason seeding.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (no change)

A Monday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs will be a huge test for Baker Mayfield and whoever is still healthy on offense for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Chris Godwin out for the year and Mike Evans out for this contest, plus rookie running back Bucky Irving being questionable for the game, it’s slim pickings for offensive firepower in a contest where the Bucs will need to put up a lot of points.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (no change)

The Philadelphia Eagles survived an A.J. Brown knee injury and a late-game comeback from the Jacksonville Jaguars to pick up a 28-23 victory for their sixth win of the year. Philly leaned heavily on Saquon Barkley (199 total yards, two TDs) and DeVonta Smith (4/87/1) with Brown out, and they did just enough to come away with the victory.

All eyes will be on Philly’s Week 10 injury report, as Brown’s status will be important heading into the Eagles road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.

9. Green Bay Packers (-4)

Not much went right for the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, as their home loss to the Lions was a struggle all four quarters. Jordan Love was not on his A-game at all, as he's still not 100 percent after suffering a groin injury in Week 8.

It was the offense that let the defense down in Sunday’s loss, as the Packers did a solid job of holding the Lions offense in check, but it still wasn’t enough, knocking Green Bay to the back-end of the top 10 of our Week 10 NFL Power Rankings.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)

A bye week comes at a good time for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who currently sit atop the AFC North division with a 6-2 record. The Steelers entered their Week 9 bye on a three-game winning streak, and with matchups against the Commanders and Baltimore Ravens coming out of the break, they will look to continue their winning ways against a tough slate.

11. Houston Texans (-5)

The Houston Texans did not kick off Week 9 how they expected to, as they fell on the road to the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. The absences of both Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs were very evident for the Houston offense, as C.J. Stroud was held under 200 passing yards in the loss.

Stroud went 11/30 on the day, continuing a concerning stretch of play from the second-year superstar. Joe Mixon (106 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries) and Tank Dell (six catches for 126 yards) paced the offense, but only putting up 13 points pales in comparison to how good this offense typically looks. Houston takes the cake as our biggest fallers in our Week 10 NFL Power Rankings.

12. Atlanta Falcons (+1)

A consistent offensive attack paced the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys as they held for a 27-21 victory, which was good for their sixth win of the year. Kirk Cousins connected with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud for scores, and Bijan Robinson racked up 26 touches and 145 total yards in the win.

London left Sunday’s win early with a hip injury, and while early reports make it seem like it isn’t a long-term injury, watch injury reports this week for updates. The Falcons are right outside the top-10 of our Week 10 NFL Power Rankings, and if they continue their winning ways, they should find themselves on the inside very soon.

13. Los Angeles Chargers (+2)

The Los Angeles Chargers came out on top in a grind-it-out, low-scoring matchup against the Cleveland Browns, with the final score settling in at 27-10. Justin Herbert (282 yards, two TDs), JK Dobbins (two rushing TDs), and Quentin Johnston (118 yards and a touchdown on four catches) led the way on offense, while the defense intercepted Jameis Winston three times and sacked him six times in the win.

14. San Francisco 49ers (no change)

Could Week 9 be the final week that the San Francisco 49ers don’t have Christian McCaffrey on the field? With all reports citing Week 10 as his return date, the star running back got a week off at the perfect time as he attempts to make his return to the field.

The Niners are lacking some serious consistency at the running back position, as Jordan Mason has dealt with shoulder injuries the past two games, giving way to Isaac Guerendo and others in his stead. Even if CMC returns, it shouldn’t be expected that he will see a full workload right out of the gate, so temper your expectations.

15. Denver Broncos (-3)

The Denver Broncos earned a dose of reality in their Week 9 loss to the Ravens, as the offense struggled to move the ball and the defense failed to slow down the Ravens rushing attack. Falling to 15th on our Week 10 NFL Power Rankings, this Broncos roster has exceeded a lot of expectations so far, but they still have a lot left to prove.

Bo Nix threw for 223 yards and an interception in the loss, hauling in a touchdown on a trick play from Courtland Sutton. Sutton recorded yet another 100-yard day, hauling in seven passes for 122 yards on 10 targets.

16. Arizona Cardinals (+1)

Not much was asked of Kyler Murray in the Week 9 win for the Arizona Cardinals, but his 154 scoreless passing yards was enough for the team to earn their fifth win of the year. A 29-point showing was anchored by two unexpected players, as both Emari Demercado and rookie Trey Benson found the end zone on the ground.

James Conner was held out of the end zone but rushed for 107 yards, and rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. continued his inconsistent rookie season, racking up only two catches on five targets.

17. Cincinnati Bengals (+4)

The Week 9 win for the Cincinnati Bengals probably felt really good for a team that has struggled to dig themselves out of an early-season hole. A five-touchdown performance from Joe Burrow, without Tee Higgins, could be the turning point for this offense, and they also look to have found their starting running back in Chase Brown.

Burrow connected with Mike Gesicki (x2), Brown, Drew Sample, and Andrei Iosivas for scores, while Brown earned 32 touches and racked up 157 all-purpose yards in the Bengals’ fourth win of the year.

18. Los Angeles Rams (+1)

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams earned their fourth win of the 2024 campaign, holding on in overtime against the Seattle Seahawks for a 26-20 victory. Demarcus Robinson was the hero for the Rams, hauling in two scores, including the game-winning bomb from Stafford that walked it off in overtime.

Puka Nacua was ejected early in their win after throwing a punch, helping get Cooper Kupp (11/104) back into Stafford’s top target role in the offense. Kyren Williams was quiet in their win, only rushing for 69 yards and being kept out of the end zone for the first time this season.

19. Chicago Bears (-3)

A nine-point second quarter was far from enough for the Chicago Bears in Week 9, as they fell to .500 on the season with their Week 9 loss to the Cardinals. Three field goals was all that stood in Chicago’s way of being shutout, as Caleb Williams (217 yards, six sacks) and D.J. Moore (four catches for 33 yards on nine targets) struggled mightily in the loss.

20. Seattle Seahawks (-2)

Without D.K, Metcalf, it was Jaxon Smith-Njigba that stepped into Geno Smith’s favorite target role, finding the end zone twice while also racking up 180 yards. But even a late-game comeback wasn’t enough for the Seattle Seahawks to earn a crucial win, as they fell in overtime to the Rams.

It was quite the game for Smith, who threw for 363 yards and three TDs, but was picked off three times in the loss.

21. Dallas Cowboys (-1)

Changes are likely brewing for the Dallas Cowboys, as they fell to 3-6 with their Week 9 loss to the Falcons. A road loss was made worse after they lost Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury and CeeDee Lamb picked up an AC joint injury.

While Prescott was knocked out of their Week 9 loss, Lamb did his best to fight through the pain, even coming back into the game and hauling in a two-point conversion. Another loss means anything is possible when it comes to the upcoming trade deadline, which could see the Cowboys acting as sellers.

22. Miami Dolphins (no change)

Even the return of Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t helped right the ship for the Miami Dolphins, as their late-game comeback against the Bills came up short. Scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter helped turn the tides back in Miami’s favor, but a late field goal from Tyler Bass pushed the Dolphins record to 2-6, all but sealing their hopes of making a postseason run.

23. New York Jets (+5)

A five-game losing streak is no more for the New York Jets, who earned a much-needed 21-13 victory over the Texans on Thursday Night Football. Both Davante Adams (seven catches for 91 yards and a touchdown) and Garrett Wilson (90 yards and two scores on nine catches) filled their superstar roles in the offense, while Aaron Rodgers (211 yards, three touchdowns) looked like a QB that was finally semi-comfortable in the offense.

The Jets defense kept the Houston offense in a box most of the night, helping the team earn their third win of the year.

24. Indianapolis Colts (-1)

It was a rough outing for the Indianapolis Colts offense in their Week 9 loss to the Vikings, as Joe Flacco was fighting for his life at times in the pocket. Sacked three times on the final drive, Flacco put up 179 scoreless yards and an interception, only connecting with Michael Pittman Jr. once all night.

Josh Downs led all Colts receivers with six receptions for 60 yards, while Jonathan Taylor struggled all night to get anything going (48 rushing yards on 13 carries).

25. New York Giants (+1)

Another week, another tough loss for the New York Giants, who mounted a late comeback but came up short against the Commanders. The offense mostly played solid football, with Jones throwing for two scores and finding the end zone for a third time on the ground.

But only putting up six second-half points wasn’t enough for the Giants to climb back into this one, and they fell to 2-7 on the year, while also remaining winless on the year at home.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1)

It was an admirable second-half comeback attempt for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but putting up 23 points wasn’t enough for them to earn their third win of the season. Two rushing touchdowns from Trevor Lawrence were offset by two interceptions, as the offense was abysmal all game.

Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby combined for only 46 rushing yards, while Evan Engram was Lawrence’s favorite target, but only accounted for 45 yards on five receptions.

27. New Orleans Saints (-3)

Turmoil and bad team football seems to be attracted to the New Orleans Saints, as they continue to be one of the toughest teams to project. Their loss to the Carolina Panthers was an inexcusable outcome for a team that has plenty of talent on both sides of the ball.

Chris Olave was knocked out of this game after Derek Carr threw him into a dangerous collision, resulting in Olave being put on a board and taken away. Alvin Kamara ran for 155 yards in their loss, but an okay outing from Carr (236 yards, one TD) was overshadowed by social media comments from his days playing with Michael Thomas. This Saints team is finding itself on a free-fall in our Week 10 NFL Power Rankings, a bit of an unexpected outcome after starting out this season with two straight wins.

28. New England Patriots (-3)

In the second matchup between a one-win and a two-win team this season, the New England Patriots somehow managed to flub a golden opportunity to earn their third win of the year, falling to the Tennessee Titans. Drake Maye struggled in their loss, throwing two interceptions, but he was the leading rusher on the day, going for 95 yards.

Rhamondre Stevenson found the end zone twice in their loss, including hauling in a prayer from Maye as he was about to be sacked. While the Patriots have a lot of reasons to be happy about Maye so far, this offense has a long way to go if they want to even be an average NFL unit.

29. Cleveland Browns (no change)

Not much went right for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 9 loss to the Chargers, who only put up 10 points and struggled mightily on offense. Cedric Tillman (six catches for 75 yards and a score) and Jerry Jeudy (73 yards on seven receptions) led the way on offense, while Nick Chubb took another step towards taking over the backfield, earning 15 carries.

30. Tennessee Titans (+1)

Mason Rudolph and the Tennessee Titans somehow figured out a way to earn their second win of the season in Week 9, holding on in overtime over the Patriots for a 20-17 victory. Rudolph found Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Nick Vannett for scores, while Tony Pollard ran for 128 yards in a game he wasn’t a lock to be available for after putting up limited work in practice this week.

31. Las Vegas Raiders (-1)

Gardner Minshew and Desmond Ridder both saw time at quarterback for the Raiders, as their 41-24 loss to the Bengals proved nothing more than this offense is one of the league’s worst. Zamir White vultured a touchdown away from Alexander Mattison, Brock Bowers found the end zone, and Jakobi Meyers made his return to the lineup and led all receivers with 105 yards.

32. Carolina Panthers (no change)

Low and behold, it is possible for Bryce Young to put together a good-enough performance to win a game in 2024. For the Carolina Panthers, they scraped by the Saints by one point, and Young’s performance was just enough to get the job done, even though the Panthers still find themselves in last place in our Week 10 NFL Power Rankings.

Young found rookie wideout Xavier Legette for a touchdown, as Chuba Hubbard’s two rushing scores did the rest for a Carolina offense that only scored 20-plus points for the fourth time this season.