The New England Patriots take a trip to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Patriots-Bears prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Patriots-Bears Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams have not played since 2022 when the Bears beat the Patriots 33-14.

Overall Series: The Patriots are 10-5 against the Bears in all of their matchups.

Here are the Patriots-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Patriots-Bears Odds

New England Patriots: +6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +220

Chicago Bears: -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 38.5 (-115)

Under: 38.5 (-105)

How to Watch Patriots vs. Bears

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread/Win

Drake Maye has played three full games this season. He has made four starts, but was knocked out of the game early against the New York Jets. In his three full games, Maye has thrown for 241.7 yards per game, and six touchdowns. Maye has also completed 67.5 percent of his passes in those three games. Now, the Patriots are winless with Maye, but it is no fault of his. If Maye can continue to throw well, the Patriots will win.

Expect the Patriots to run crazy in this game. Chicago just lost Andrew Billings for the season, and Jaquan Brisker is not likely to play. That is a big hit for the run defense. In fact, the Bears have allowed 168, and 213 rushing yards in his last two games. They can not stop the run, and it hurts them in all parts of the game. If Rhamondre Stevenson gets going, it is going to be a long day for the Bears defense.

The Bears struggle to move the ball. This is especially true through the air. Chicago has the fourth-lowest passing yards per game, third-lowest completion percentage, fifth-fewest passing touchdowns, and they have allowed the fifth-most sacks. Chicago has a lot of injuries on their offensive line, which speeds up Caleb Williams. That causes Williams to throw under pressure, and he struggles with that. If the Patriots can put pressure on Williams, they will win the game.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread/Win

Chicago is a better team when playing at home. Matt Eberflus has not won a road Sunday game during his time with the Bears, so it is good this game is at home. In fact, three of the Bears’ four wins this season have come at Soldier Field. The other was in London, and counted as a home game. In those four games, the Bears have scored 24, 24, 36, and 35 points. These games are won with the offense, and the Bears have a chance with this game being at home.

Chicago, despite their record and injuries, are a good defensive team. The Bears allow the fifth-fewest points per game. In fact, their loss to the Washington Commanders was their first time allowing allowing over 21 points this season. On the season, the Bears have allowed just five passing touchdowns, as well. Drake Maye is going to have his struggles in this game, and that will help the Bears win.

Chicago needs Caleb Williams to be at his best. He is at the mercy of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, but Williams plays well at home. At home, Williams has completed 67.3 percent of his passes, thrown for seven touchdowns to just one interceptions, and he has taken just nine sacks. He leads the team well at Solider Field, and you can expect that to continue on Sunday.

Final Patriots-Bears Prediction & Pick

Keep an eye on the Bears injury report as it continues to stack up. Both Billings and Brisker are going to be out. Kyler Gordon and Montez Sweat are also questionable for the game. That is four key defensive players. With that, I do think the Patriots can keep this game within a touchdown. I will take the Patriots to cover.

Final Patriots-Bears Prediction & Pick: Patriots +6.5 (-120)