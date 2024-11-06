The Chicago Bears have dropped their last two games and might have dropped Matt Eberflus's impact as head coach, according to DJ Moore. Despite Moore not being certain about if his head coach lost the team, he echoed that sentiment, according to NBC Sports.



“I want to say no,” Moore said. “The message yesterday was that we know we’re 4-4 now. It’s just like being 0-0. But you’ve just got to go out there and start stacking wins like we did. And that’s the best thing you can do is win and let the chips fall how they fall after they do so.”

Bears players called for accountability from Eberflus, among other coaches on the team. After a 29-9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, questions grew around Eberflus remaining the Bears head coach. Also, he kept his franchise quarterback, Caleb Williams in the game, who suffered an ankle injury. It wasn't the smartest decision after the game was decided with five minutes left to go.



There have been growing pains this season for the Bears. After Williams threw for 96 yards in the season opener, he's made solid progress. Still, it's difficult to put lofty expectations on a rookie quarterback, much less the No. 1 pick. A wide receiver room of rookie Rome Odunze and veterans Keenan Allen and Moore make a quality pass-catching group. Also, tight-end Cole Kmet has been extremely reliable at the position.

Are DJ Moore's comments about Matt Eberflus a concern for the Bears?

For Moore, he's in a similar situation he was in with the Carolina Panthers. A top-tier wide receiver who's had empty production as a result of his team. When the Bears built their roster around Williams, they expected to be in playoff contention. A 4-4 record has said otherwise.

Also, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been the better of the two rookie quarterbacks. He's made NFL history, in addition to leading the Commanders to first place in the NFC East. Not to mention, Williams's dad appeared to have an issue with Eberflus after the hail-mary win by the Commanders. He demanded that there be accountability, especially after Williams gave Chicago the lead.

Eberflus has similar statements said last year when Chicago went 7-10 on the season with Justin Fields. The latter quarterback developed nicely and had a nice report with Moore. However, the franchise felt Williams would propel the franchise back into stardom. While the expectations might not be there, there's still much of the season left. If Eberflus can rally the guys, they could have a shot of making the Wild Card. If they do, they'll have to squeeze past the Green Bay Packers first.