Much is expected of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and apparently, he has already influenced Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore's 10-figure decision.

Moore agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract extension yesterday, making him one of the highest-paid wideouts in the league. And according to Moore himself, Williams, who has yet to play an NFL snap, was a factor in signing long-term with the Bears.

“Yes, that's part of it,” Moore said, according to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. “I think Caleb is going to be a superstar and I want to be part of that.”

With his new deal, Moore is under contract until following the 2029 season. The exact breakdown of the contract is not yet known, but Moore will have a cap hit of $16.05 million this season, his seventh in the NFL.

Caleb Williams finally signs contract with Bears

Despite being the clear No. 1 overall pick months before the NFL Draft, there was considerable chatter that Caleb Williams could be difficult to sign. Reports surfaced that Williams' father requested his son receive a minority stake in whichever team he signed with, and according to various reports, Williams inquired about the possibility of being paid as a limited liability company or via a loan, both of which may have allowed him to pay fewer or no taxes on his earnings.

The NFL reportedly rejected both of those suggestions and had already outlawed active players being part of ownership groups. Williams also reportedly requested a clause in his rookie contract that he could not be franchise tagged. Although it appears the NFL would permit such a clause, the Bears, according to reports, simply refused to include it.

Despite all of the talk, Williams has agreed to a deal with the Bears that purportedly includes a $25.5 million signing bonus and will fully guarantee him $39 million over four years.

Since taking over for Spencer Rattler as the Oklahoma starting quarterback as a freshman, Williams has been one of the most highly-anticipated NFL prospects. Williams won the Heisman Memorial Trophy in 2022 amid a season in which he threw for 4,537 yards and surpassed 50 total touchdowns.