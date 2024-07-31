Chicago Bears fans are excited about what star rookie Caleb Williams will do this season. But when it comes to Bears superfan and comedian Ashton Kutcher, there might not be anyone as excited as him. So, naturally, hilarity ensued when Williams and Kutcher linked up in an ad for Fanatics that featured NFL fans welcoming Williams and other 2024 rookies to the league.

Williams opens the commercial and doesn't say anything. But, to see Kutcher's message to Williams, skip to 1:58 in the video.

“Bear Down,” exclaimed Kutcher.

“Chicago Bears,” yelled Kutcher's children in the background.

“Kids! I'm trying to do, I'm trying to, uh, I appreciate that, but I was trying to do a thing,” replied Kutcher.

“See! We've got generations coming! Let's go,” Kutcher promptly followed up with.

It's not just Kutcher, who has been a Chicago fan his entire life, who is excited. It's also the young, up-and-coming fans who are excited over what Williams and fellow rookie receiver Rome Odunze will do this upcoming season.

Can Caleb Williams and Da Bears live up to the hype this year?

Fans have long claimed that “this year is the year” for Chicago. However, with Williams now as the quarterback for the Bears, it might finally be real. He's different than Jay Cutler, Mitchell Trubisky, and Justin Fields – Williams has all the merits of being a legitimate franchise quarterback.

Sure, Williams might carry himself with a confidence that may seem like it borders on arrogance. But, with how he plays, Williams's swagger could fuel Chicago in a competitive NFC North.

Williams landed in the best spot a top pick has ever had with weapons like Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore, Odunze, D'Andre Swift, and plenty of others to keep opposing defenses guessing. The offensive line is much improved as well, although possibly a bit oversold regarding its effectiveness. Nevertheless, Chicago's offensive line should be capable of keeping Williams upright, giving him clean pockets to throw from.

Those throws from Williams have been highlight-worthy throughout training camp. However, what happens in camp doesn't mean it'll instantly translate to the field. With Williams and Chicago's starters sitting out in the Hall of Fame preseason game against the Houston Texans, it'll be a bit until fans can see the on-field success. But if Williams still throws dimes and darts on the field, especially when the games matter, the Bears could be scary.

That scariness could help Chicago quite a bit when trying to win the NFC North. The Bears haven't won the division since 2018, with the Detroit Lions owning the throne. Between Detroit, Chicago, the Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings, the NFC North will be tough this year for all four teams. But, with a franchise quarterback under center like Williams, at least the Bears have a real shot.