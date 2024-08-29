After a good preseason, Caleb Williams will have a lot of expectations put on him in his rookie season, but the only thing that matters is what his team expects of him. It'll be important for Williams to stay grounded and lean on his team, and that's what Bears general manager Ryan Poles wants his quarterback to do.
“I want him to lean on the talent around him, and then when the time is right – and that's an instinctual thing, and I think that plays right into him – that's when you do the special [things],” Poles said in an interview. “Sometimes it's gonna get out of whack one way or the other, but always come back to that.
“It’s kind of like that neutral place where he’s at his best, and I think he has that just from studying him and watching years of tape on him. He has that ability, and so I think that’s kind of the big thing. Lean on the guys around him, be instinctual, let those wild plays happen at the right time. We saw it in the preseason a little bit. That’s gonna be important.”
Williams has shown throughout his collegiate career and in the preseason that he can do amazing things when he has the ball in his hands, and Poles knows what he's capable of. He has the weapons around him to be successful, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him do some big things in his rookie season.
Caleb Williams is ready to lead the Bears
Caleb Williams is already operating like he's been in the league for years, whether it's stuff that he's doing on and off the field. During a preseason game, a coach asked him what his nervousness level was on a scale of 1-10, and Williams' answer should have a lot of fans excited.
“Zero. I don't get nervous,” Williams said. “Not since my first game of high school versus Gilman. I fumbled two snaps. I came back and threw an out-and-up down the sideline. Other than that, play ball.”
When asked to rate his nerves on a scale 1-to-10, Caleb Williams replied, “Zero. I don’t get nervous.” 😳#DaBears
pic.twitter.com/x1yih9DfqA
— Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) August 20, 2024
When Williams made big plays during preseason, he got a comparison to Patrick Mahomes from Tyreek Hill, but he wasn't too worried about it.
“It's respect,” Williams said. “It's cool and all, but I'm Caleb Williams. Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes. Tyreek Hill is Tyreek Hill. Much love to them and things like that — I've met 'em, talked to 'em both, things like that — but we're here to win games for the Chicago Bears. Da Bears.”
Williams will have a lot of help on offense this season with D'Andre Swift, Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, and Rome Odunze, and if he can get rolling early in the season, the Bears could be a surprise team to look out for.