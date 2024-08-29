“It’s kind of like that neutral place where he’s at his best, and I think he has that just from studying him and watching years of tape on him. He has that ability, and so I think that’s kind of the big thing. Lean on the guys around him, be instinctual, let those wild plays happen at the right time. We saw it in the preseason a little bit. That’s gonna be important.”

Williams has shown throughout his collegiate career and in the preseason that he can do amazing things when he has the ball in his hands, and Poles knows what he's capable of. He has the weapons around him to be successful, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him do some big things in his rookie season.

Caleb Williams is ready to lead the Bears

Caleb Williams is already operating like he's been in the league for years, whether it's stuff that he's doing on and off the field. During a preseason game, a coach asked him what his nervousness level was on a scale of 1-10, and Williams' answer should have a lot of fans excited.

“Zero. I don't get nervous,” Williams said. “Not since my first game of high school versus Gilman. I fumbled two snaps. I came back and threw an out-and-up down the sideline. Other than that, play ball.”