The Chicago Bears finished up their preseason campaign on Saturday with a 24-21 loss at home against the Buffalo Bills. Chicago finished the preseason 1-2 with another loss against the Indianapolis Colts and a win against the Tennessee Titans. Now the regular season is almost upon us. The Bears have a big one in week one as they will host division rival Green Bay Packers on September 10th. The preparation for the season is almost over, but not quite over as Chicago made a significant roster move on Monday.

Offensive lineman Dan Feeney is coming to the Bears from the Miami Dolphins as the teams have agreed on a trade, according to a tweet from Brad Biggs. It isn't clear what the compensation is yet, but what we do know is that Feeney is coming to Chicago.

The Bears OL needed depth and they got it with Feeney. Feeney has been in the league since 2017 and was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers. Feeney has also spent time with the New York Jets in his career.

Chicago has a little less than two weeks before the season gets going, and there is a new sense of hope in the city for the Bears. Fans love Justin Fields and people around the NFL world are expecting a breakout season from him this year. Bears fans were happy with how Fields looked last year, but Chicago only won three games. That's not going to cut it. We'll see how he and the Bears do with another offseason under their belts, and with a new O-lineman helping to protect Fields.