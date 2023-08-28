The Chicago Bears have made a final roster decision on linebacker Davion Taylor by deciding to waive him ahead of Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. Taylor was signed by the Bears just 11 days ago.

Taylor, 25, was brought in during the middle of preseason to help replace linebacker Buddy Johnson, who was placed on injured reserve.

Taylor played in 21 games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and 2021, racking up 51 tackles and two forced fumbles in his first two seasons. A knee injury cost him the 2022 season, but Taylor was still projected as a potential breakout player at linebacker for the Eagles before he was surprisingly waived by the Eagles this offseason.

The Bears have made multiple additions to their linebacking corps before the 2023 NFL season begins, signing Tremaine Edmunds and another former Eagles linebacker in TJ Edwards this offseason. After a few short days with Davion Taylor, the Bears appear ready to move in a different direction if Taylor is claimed off waivers.

In addition to Edwards and Edmunds, the Bears will start Jack Sanborn in a 4-3 defensive scheme in Alan Williams's second season as defensive coordinator for the Bears. Backing up the starters on the Bears roster at linebacker will be DeMarquis Gates, Mykal Walker, Dylan Cole, Noah Sewell, Terrell Lewis, and Micah Baskerville.

The new-look Bears roster, highlighted by the additions of Edmunds and wide receiver DJ Moore, could lead the Bears to a much more successful 2023 NFL season under head coach Matt Eberflus and quarterback Justin Fields.

Chicago will host the division rival Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season to kick off the year.