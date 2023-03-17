The Chicago Bears are enjoying their position as one of the most active and seemingly improved teams in the NFL offseason. After trading the No. 1 pick in the draft to the Carolina Panthers for a huge haul that includes two first-round picks and veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore, they will be bringing in controversial Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter for a visit.

From Free Agency Frenzy: #Bears GM Ryan Poles says he'll bring #Georgia DL Jalen Carter in for a visit, and he won't be the only one. The fact finding continues. pic.twitter.com/fpvWwZgEa9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2023

General manager Ryan Poles wants to do anything he can to improve the Bears, a team that finished in last place in the NFC North last year with a 3-14 record. Poles would like to get to know Carter on a personal level after the defensive tackle has been involved in a difficult offseason since the Bulldogs won their second consecutive national championship.

Carter entered no-contest pleas to 2 misdemeanor charges stemming from a January 15 incident that saw Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy killed in a car wreck.

Carter was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service. According to Carter’s attorney Kim Stephens, the state of Georgia is now barred from bringing additional charges against Carter.

The Bears have made it a point to say that they want to bring in high-character people into the organization, a factor that is just as important than the talent a player brings to the field. Poles obviously knows the situation that Jalen Carter was facing, and he wants to see for himself what kind of individual he is.

The 6-3, 310-pound defensive lineman had a dominant career with the Bulldogs. However, he struggled badly at his recent pro day. He will have another opportunity to show off his skills before the draft