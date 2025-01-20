The Chicago Bears' head coaching search is over.

The organization hired Ben Johnson as their next boss on Monday, just days after his Detroit Lions were eliminated in the Divisional Round. There had been lots of buzz that Johnson could be the Bears' next HC and it clearly didn't take him long to decide on his future after serving as one of the best offensive coordinators in the NFL over the past few seasons.

After the Bears announced the hire, fans of the team were absolutely fired up:

The Bears need a head coach with an offensive mind. While there's no guarantee that Johnson is going to be a top-notch HC, his resume certainly points to Chicago's offense hopefully improving. The franchise had a 5-12 record this season and ranked 28th in points per game and dead last in the league in yards per contest.

While Caleb Williams showed glimpses of brilliance, he wasn't great in his rookie season. In fairness though, the Bears' offensive line was atrocious and you'd have to imagine that will be an area Johnson focuses on as the offseason begins in a few weeks. Chicago fans should be excited about the addition of Johnson. It's a fresh start for a team that desperately needs a new leader who can help them actually get to the playoffs for once.

For the Detroit fanbase, this is brutal. The Lions not only failed to live up to expectations but they also lost their OC to an NFC North rival. Needless to say, it's been a terrible few days for the No. 1 seed in the conference, who will be searching for a replacement for Johnson. DC Aaron Glenn is also expected to land a head coaching gig in the coming weeks, too.

Back to the Bears. There's optimism in the air and perhaps this will be the start of something special for a struggling franchise.