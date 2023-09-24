Former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned earlier this week amid widespread speculation that he'd be imminently charged with a crime. However, the decision to leave his post reportedly came amid fallout from “inappropriate behavior” that drew the attention of Bears HR, not any criminal activity, according to ESPN's Adam Schefer.

“Alan Williams resigned as Chicago Bears defensive coordinator last week in part because of inappropriate activity, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Williams was not involved in any criminal activity, sources told Schefter, but the Bears' human resources department was part of the process that culminated in his abrupt resignation Wednesday.”

Rumors were running rampant early last week that Williams, who's been away from the team since shortly after Chicago's season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers, was the subject FBI raids at Bears facilities and his personal home. Team officials quickly denied Halas Hall was ever raided by law enforcement, while ESPN's reporting states a “digital forensic search”—part of the franchise's standard operating procedure in these matters—was conducted by unspecified investigators.

Williams resigned on Wednesday, “taking a step back to take care of my health and family,” he said in a statement. His attorney, Brandon Stroth, said Wednesday on the “Parkins & Spiegel Show” that rumors of Williams' criminal liability were “untrue.”

“There's absolutely no criminal activity,” Stroth said. “There’s no criminal allegations. There’s been no raid on Halas Hall. None of that is true — unequivocally, [those rumors are] untrue … There’s no legal actions being taken against coach Williams…Coach Williams has a health challenge and he has some personal family matters, and he has decided with his family that he’s going to step away…With much respect to the Chicago Bears, he decided to take a step back.”

Chicago, 0-2, travels to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. With Williams gone and the Bears yet to name his replacement at defensive coordinator, head coach Matt Eberflus will be calling the defensive plays for the second straight week.