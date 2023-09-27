Outside of their horrid 0-3 record, the Chicago Bears have seen the start of their season turn into turmoil. The ominous departure of former defensive coordinator Alan Williams certainly added to the chaos. With Williams now officially out of the picture, head coach Matt Eberflus has made a decision on how to handle the Bears defense moving forward.

Eberflus himself will call defensive plays for the rest of the season, via Aaron Leming of 247Sports. The Bears' head coach didn't preface his message by saying, “right now.” However, all signs point to Eberflus calling defensive plays for the foreseeable future.

It's a familiar spot for Eberflus. Before coming to the Bears, he spent four years as the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator. He was Missouri's DC at the college level from 2001-2008.

But for all the experience Eberflus may have running the defense, Chicago needs major help if they want to fix this year's unit. Through three weeks, Chicago ranks 29th in total defense, allowing 407.3 yards per game. They've gotten trashed through the air, ranking 30th for allowing 285.7 YPG.

Alan Williams' departure left a dark cloud over what was already becoming a murky Bears season. For all the speculation, Williams quick dismissal left a gaping hole for the Bears. Even with Eberflus' experience, he is still just a patch work fix.

Between Justin Fields, DJ Moore and a big free agency spending spree, the Bears came into the season with plenty of hype. But as the wheels begin to fall off, Eberflus will be forced to work two roles on the sidelines.