The Chicago Bears host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. Here is the Bears' injury report, including Cole Kmet.

The Chicago Bears take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, and the team released its injury report for Monday and Tuesday's walkthroughs. Notably, Cole Kmet was listed as a full participant on Tuesday after a DNP designation on Monday for an apparent knee injury. Justin Fields was a limited participant, though it seems unlikely he will play against the Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

Kmet caught two touchdown passes in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. He did not exit the game, so it seems likely that Kmet is just a bit banged up and took Monday off to rest on a short week. Kmet is 24 years old and has not missed a game due to injury in his career. So far in 2023, Kmet has 41 catches for 374 yards. All five of his touchdowns have come in the last six games.

Other injury updates from the Bears' injury report include Tremaine Edmunds, who has not participated in either practice this week due to a knee injury. Equanimeous St. Brown and Khalil Herbert are also in their 21-day activation windows from the IR, and both participated in both practices this week.

Despite both teams lingering at the bottom of the NFL standings, this game against the Panthers is actually very important for the Bears. Chicago holds Carolina's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Panthers currently have the second-worst record in the league. A win for the Bears means the Panthers are one step closer to securing the first overall pick, with which the Bears likely want to draft QB Caleb Williams out of USC.