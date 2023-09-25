The Chicago Bears are 0-3 after a Week 3 41-10 blowout loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bears' offense is struggling, and it starts with quarterback Justin Fields. While the signal-caller showed promise in 2022, this season has been a disaster. And unless things change soon, it is time for general manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus and the team to move on from the QB. Here are three reasons why.

Why the Bears must move on from Justin Fields

3. Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy aren’t using Fields correctly

There is no question that Justin Fields hasn’t been good this season. Through three games, he is 51-of-88 passing (58%) for 526 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 109 rushing yards on 24 attempts.

Last season, Fields ran 160 times for 1,143 yards. That didn’t win a ton of games, but the Bears looked a lot better when playing a quarterback run-based style. It’s incredibly strange that the offense doesn't look like an old-school Wing-T rushing attack this season.

This season, head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy are trying to make him a pocket passer for some reason, and that’s just not working. Fields has already said that “coaching” is making him play too “robotic” and that’s showing up in the games.

If the coaching staff stays — which it probably shouldn’t — then the Bears will be better off if they have a quarterback who can play the style the coaches want.

2. The head coach and QB need to be connected

Franchise quarterbacks work out best when the head coach helps draft them, which gives the coach a vested interest in the QB succeeding. The Bears haven’t done this in years, which is one of the reasons Matt Eberflus and company are trying to turn Justin Fields into something he’s not.

The Bears drafted Mitchell Trubisky with John Fox as the team’s head coach. The team fired Fox after Trubisky’s rookie year, and Matt Nagy inherited Trubisky, a quarterback he wasn’t 100 percent in on. A few years later, Nagy helped draft Justin Fields. And guess what?

Chicago fired Nagy after Fields’ rookie year and brought in Eberflus.

To finally get the QB-head coach dynamic right, the Bears should get rid of Eberflus, get rid of Fields, and honestly, probably get rid of general manager Ryan Poles, too, and start fresh. Let the GM pick a coach, and the GM and coach pick the QB, and they can all live happily ever after.

1. The 2024 NFL Draft should be a good one for QBs

If the Bears do get rid of Justin Fields soon, 2024 could be the best year to do it. After two years of sub-par quarterback draft classes, the next one should be a banger.

The headline player of the 2024 NFL Draft is USC QB Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy last year and could conceivably win it again this year. After that, depending on what flavor of QB you like, there are a ton of different options.

Players like Drake Maye from North Carolina, Quinn Ewers from Texas, Shedeur Sanders from Colorado, Michael Penix Jr. from Washington, JJ McCarthy from Michigan, Bo Nix from Oregon, Jordan Travis from Florida State, Spencer Rattler from South Carolina, or Riley Leonard from Duke could all be future NFL QBs once this season ends and the pre-draft testing begins.

That is a big list to choose from. If the Bears can land the No. 1 pick at the end of this season like they did last campaign, Williams is a true franchise quarterback who would look great in the Windy City.