The Chicago Bears have made some big injury moves ahead of Thursday night's battle with the Carolina Panthers.

While the Chicago Bears are still awaiting the return of Justin Fields at quarterback, there's still some good news ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Carolina Panthers. The Bears have designated running back Khalil Herbert to return from injured reserve, along with Equanimeous St. Brown and Josh Blackwell, according to Adam Schefter.

Herbert has been sidelined with an ankle injury and on injured reserve since the Bears beat the Commanders in Week 6. Chicago's run game has been up and down without him, as the Bears have mostly leaned on D'Onta Foreman with Herbert out of the lineup.

Chicago may look to employ a committee moving forward, as Roschon Johnson has been involved in the backfield as well and has had some good moments in the passing game. It's unclear whether or not Herbert will try to play this week, but designating him from return from the injured reserve list now opens up a 21-day practice window and indicates he'll be back in the lineup soon.

Khalil Herbert was having a nice season for the Bears despite their early season struggles, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt but no rushing touchdowns on 51 carries through five games before suffering his ankle injury.

Herbert, 25, should be back right in time for two crucial divisional games against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions before the Bye in Week 13 that Chicago will likely need to win to have any real shot at the postseason.

We'll keep a close eye on Herbert's practice status ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, but it sounds like Herbert should be making his return back to the playing field for the Bears soon enough.