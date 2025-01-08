The Chicago Bears have had a head coaching vacancy since they parted ways with Matt Eberflus following their loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was considered to be a top candidate for the job. The Cowboys did not want to lose him to the Bears, however, denying them permission to interview him according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bears had to pivot and are now in pursuit of Pete Carroll, the former head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. The two sides agreed to an interview on Thursday, per ESPN's Dan Graziano. Carroll spent 14 seasons with the Seahawks, 2010-23, and led them to two Super Bowl appearances, winning it all in 2014.

Despite going 10-7 in 2024, the Seahawks missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. This is the longest postseason drought the Seahawks have had in 22 years, something that never happened under Carroll's leadership.

As Carroll is 73 years old, his age will likely come into question if the Bears decide to tap him as their next head coach.

Is Pete Carroll too old for another head coaching gig?

At 73 years old, Carroll would be the oldest head coach in the NFL by a significant margin. He would beat out the Kansas City Chiefs's Andy Reid (66), the Baltimore Ravens' Jon Harbaugh (61). Four current NFL coaches have had their 60th birthday – McCarthy, Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers and Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos.

Additionally, Carroll would join Romeo Crennel as the only other head coach to remain active past their 73rd birthday. Carroll will turn 74 on Sept. 15, making him the oldest head coach in NFL history if he lands the Bears' job.

As was previously mentioned, the Seahawks never had a significant playoff drought under Carroll's leadership. The Bears, however, are in a much different position and Carroll likely would not still be the head coach when they get back to consistently competing for playoff spots.

The veteran presence that Carroll brings to the table might be a good thing for the young Bears roster as he has a long history of developing talent.