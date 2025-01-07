The Dallas Cowboys finished the season at 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020. While it was a disappointing season, they are still not committed to changing their coach. Mike McCarthy's contract with the Cowboys is up and the Bears have requested an interview. Todd Archer revealed the chances that McCarthy remains in Dallas as his exclusive negotiating period continues.

“McCarthy’s contract expires on Wednesday,” Archer said on The Dan Patrick Show. “The Cowboys have exclusive negotiating rights through January 14th. I would think if I’m Mike McCarthy I want to know by Wednesday because I want to know should I look into this Chicago thing, should I look into these other jobs, that these people might want me as coach.”

Archer was then asked about the percentage chance McCarthy remains with the Cowboys. “It might’ve been a 65 – 35. Talked to people after the game on Sunday and what hasn’t come out of the organization or out of the meetings with Jerry, it’s probably closer to 50-50 at this point. By the time we end our discussion it might be back to 70-30 he’s staying because this is such an in the wind.”

The Cowboys entered the season with sky-high expectations after a brutal playoff loss to the Packers last year. But they failed epically and it still might not end in a new coach.

Who is the best option as head coach for the Cowboys?

Regardless of who is on the sidelines for the Cowboys next season, Jerry Jones has to make a key decision this offseason. The core of the team is locked in long-term, with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb signing deals last season. Micah Parsons could be the best trade piece of the offseason but could also stay on a big-money deal.

Mike McCarthy is the best option for the Cowboys at head coach because this core is locked in. A new coach will not have his choice of quarterback and have limited cap space to work with moving forward. But that is a reason why McCarthy should take the Bears interview.

The Bears will have Caleb Williams on a rookie contract and a lot of money to spend in free agency this offseason. That is a more attractive job than the Cowboys, who are stuck with a seven-win team. McCarthy should look at Chicago's opening before agreeing to come back to Dallas on another contract.